Did your pet get you through the pandemic? We want to hear about it

For many of us, pets have been the unsung heroes of the past two years. So PRWeek is launching a new series called Pets in PR to celebrate them.

Working from home, we’ve become closer with our furry, feathered or scaly friends and caught moments we might have missed had we been away from them, in an office all day.

PR pros, we want to hear how your pets have helped you get through the trials and tribulations of the pandemic, whether you’ve had your pet for years or it has become part of your family since 2020.

Has your pet helped you form a more human connection with co-workers and clients? Does it often make its voice (i.e. bark, meow) heard during that important meeting? Or perhaps you’ve found that getting out for 30 minutes in the middle of the day on a walk with your dog has been the perfect way to clear your mind. And let’s not forget birds, chickens, fish and more exotic pets.

We want to hear all your stories: Funny, embarrassing, touching – nothing is off limits.

Contact diana.bradley@prweek.com to be part of this upcoming series.