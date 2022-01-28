Are PR and IR working closely enough?

In his annual letter to shareholders, Terry Smith took aim at Unilever – suggesting that the FMCG business had “lost the plot” having felt the need to “define the purpose” of its Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

He stuck the boot in with a fresh attack later in January – off the back of the failed bid for GSK’s consumer arm – comparing Unilever’s engagement with shareholders to “a dentist pulling a back tooth”.

The most damning indictment, however, was reserved for Unilever’s investor relations function; the company, Smith said, “did not even attempt to contact us for the first eight years [2010-18] we were shareholders”.

Smith’s remarks, compounded by the GSK fiasco, had a predictable impact on the Unilever share price.

However, the failure to maintain the confidence of a top shareholder quickly bled into a public relations problem. Smith’s striking criticisms were a gift to Fleet Street, and it wasn’t long before our friends in journalism recognised an interesting story. Difficult questions and scrutiny of Unilever followed. So did negative newsprint.

The saga raises an important question that reaches beyond the Unilever case: are PR and IR professionals working closely enough to manage reputations?

The functions should be seen as two sides of the same coin. Unlike other areas of a business that operate internally, PR and IR professionals are outwards-facing. They are the eyes and ears of the corporate anatomy and, while they may prioritise different audiences at times, they serve part of the same purpose: to communicate effectively with the outside world.

The problem is that the IR and PR disciplines are becoming increasingly siloed within the corporate behemoths that they represent. They are the equivalent of two siblings drifting apart – jeopardising the harmony of the wider family. This has been exacerbated during the work from home revolution, with the two functions feeling more separate than ever before.

Fundamentally, though, it is their priorities that can conflict. While investor relations teams focus on communicating the strategy to shareholders, managing their expectations and – most importantly – feeding back honestly to the board, internal PR professionals can lose sight of this vital audience amid pressures to highlight brand-building and sustainability initiatives.

What’s more, the two must work hand in hand to stem issues from developing into negative news coverage. Agitation from activist investors must be part of any ‘scenario planning’ playbook – shared across teams – and coupled with a record of investor meetings, so that everyone involved in protecting the organisation’s reputation can see exactly which shareholders need to be invited to meet with the chief executive and chief financial officer.

If IR and PR teams fail to work in lockstep, then one aggrieved shareholder can snowball into a bigger PR problem. A failure to spot a simmering IR issue can bubble up into a reputational crisis.

More than ever, organisations need experienced professionals who understand both disciplines and can balance the interests of different audiences. They need experts who, as representatives of the business, have the confidence to pick up the phone and lead honest conversations with a range of external stakeholders – including investors and the media.

James Devas is managing director of Seven Dials City