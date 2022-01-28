Icelandverse, Weetabix… PRWeek Power Book reveal favourite campaigns
PRWeek asked the UK Power Book cohort to identify their favourite creative PR campaign of the past 12 months* - we list the most popular. The Power Book coverage is exclusive to subscribers - the Book itself goes live on Wednesday (16 March).
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>