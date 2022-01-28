Chancers, poor briefs, Zoom overload: is client pitching broken – and how do we fix it?

Client pitching is back in the news. Recent research of agency leaders by the PRCA found 30 per cent believed the process is “out of hand, and a problem for their agency” and 40 per cent said existing clients are “frequently neglected” because of it. The trade body will soon relaunch its client consultancy charter on the issue.

The ad industry is also focusing on pitching, with the IPA and ISBA preparing a 'Pitch Positive Pledge' to improve the process for all concerned.

With PR emerging from the height of the pandemic in a generally healthy state, many agencies tell PRWeek they are pitching more than ever. But, sadly, previous complaints about the process have re-emerged, and are being felt more acutely. At the same time, the pandemic era and changes in client culture more generally add new challenges.

Pitching horror stories are nothing new, and several industry figures have contacted PRWeek in recent days to outline bad practices that remain. This is from Andy Turner, who runs Six Sigma Public Relations:

Nothing written down, or the opposite – ‘kitchen sink’ briefs (chuck in every problem in a long, jargon-laced document)

Inability or unwillingness to answer valid questions

Vague or unrealistic goals

Ridiculous time frames

No budget guidance

No context (eg where are we starting from? What’s been tried before and with what results?)

No awareness or info of how PR contributes to the client’s strategic goals.

What's to be done? Turner says: "I think the pitch process can certainly be improved with a client and agency commitment to good behaviour (both sides do things that make the other wince). But the real, underlying problem is poor quality briefing. Without attention to that, pitching will remain problematic as a way of appointing agencies. The IPA produced a great briefing guide some years ago. How many PR clients and agencies even know it exists?"

It's worth looking at the IPA guide, incidentally, which looks at important issues like pitch briefs, lists and different pitching formats.

For Boldt partner Steve Earl, former UK boss at PR agencies Zeno and APCO Worldwide, the "buying process is well out of sync with both the work that agencies end up doing and the value clients are trying to get from it".

"Pitch briefs are typically either too [procurement-led, often] prescriptive to enable that strategy-centric approach to shine through, or are so loose that the business imperative isn’t clear," he says.

Earl also cites the growing number of "chancers" who are "trying to get ideas from agencies without a clear brief and without wanting to commit to, or even hint at, the budget they have available". The problem has "snowballed" in the COVID-19 era, he says, and agencies can be "inundated with time-wasting RFPs".

Procurement

So often the bain of agencies' lives at the pitching stage, the requirements of procurement departments are, if anything, getting more onerous.

Former senior Grayling, M&C Saatchi and Weber Shandwick exec Kat McGettigan (pictured below), who now runs agency-growth consultancy Fine Lines, bemoans the "reams of Excel questions" often required by procurement. "A lot of it can be done a lot more efficiently from both sides if you just have a phone call or a meeting."

She also says agencies need "better access to the actual decision-makers and stakeholders".

"It's really hard for agencies, and I think where we end up burning a lot of hours and time is if we're only ever dealing with procurement or someone who is more junior on the client side. You might get a tissue [meeting] in the diary but the actual decison-maker isn't there. You might walk out of that tissue session going: 'Great, we've nailed it, we seem to be taking it in the right direction,' and you go into the pitch, and oh no, actually, the senior decision-maker didn't like that direction."

Writing a column for PRWeek today, Andrew Roache, head of corporate affairs at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, says having one person – preferably from PR or comms – leading the process in-house is key.

"The brief should then be owned by the pitch lead, who will manage input from all-important internal stakeholders. As well as the obvious information – the objectives, success measures and budget – thought also needs to be given to the pitch process; the meeting set-up, how agencies will be evaluated and feedback shared, and who makes the final decision. Doing this upfront is time-consuming but helps everyone down the line."

It's worth looking at what has changed over the period of the pandemic. McGettigan says the move to video pitching has meant "people have got obsessed with having to do everything really detailed in decks", to the detriment of personal connections, and a better understanding of both parties.

"I think the reason it's important to have tissue [meetings], therefore, is you can gauge whether that client is someone who will get excited by a big, sexy idea and visuals, or whether they are going to want the real nuts and bolts on the delivery – and again, that will save time from an agency side."

Charlie Carpenter, chief executive of intermediary Creativebrief, is also conscious of the changes brought about by remote pitching. “In some senses, the last couple of years of pitching have been more efficient and streamlined than ever before, as the industry rallied around technology as an enabler for pitching still to happen and business still to change hands despite a global pandemic and much enforced working from home during that period.

"But conversely, in some senses, the remote element of the pitch and the lack of ability for brand folk to look agency folk in the whites of the eyes have also driven a greater nervousness about the process and the accuracy of agency appointments – and, as a result, often led to even more stipulations and hoops for agencies to jump through before brands will take the plunge and feel comfortable to appoint them as a new partner."

Meanwhile, Andrew Bloch, former Frank PR managing director who now advises on pitches at marketing consultancy AAR, points to the 'new breed' of client that has emerged in recent years: typically well-funded and focused on fast growth.

"These clients don't come from a traditional marketing background, so their level of understanding is different, their interaction with agencies can be different, and they deal with different clients in different ways.

"They can be sometimes more demanding and expect more than potentially a classically trained marketer. They're very performance-driven. It's very important to work with agencies that understand that they have to measure success to understand the value of return on investment, more so than a traditional brand. Obviously, all brands have business objectives, have KPIs, but in the world of b2c, it's important that agencies understand the value of cost per acquisition and performance marketing metrics and so on."

Bloch's preference is for clients to set hypothetical challenges at the pitch stage and observe how agency teams react and work together. Last year AAR introduced a 'rapid response pitch', partly as a response to the growth of remote pitching, but also to give the client a chance to observe the thought process of the would-be agency execs. The consultancy is asked to respond to a live brief, or one given a short time in advance – perhaps 24 hours.

"It's much more about setting exam questions that show how an agency thinks, shows their competency to get to solving a solution," says Bloch. "I don't feel the clients should necessarily be asking for that solution at the pitch stage because there's work on both sides that needs to be done to get to the heart of it."

He adds: "The key to a good process is understanding an agency's capabilities, competencies, their culture, commerciality, their conflicts; and it's about trying to get to that answer as quickly as possible and qualifying from both sides whether an opportunity is right."

W Communications' David Frossman-Miller favours the 'live workshop' approach to "see how the agency acts in the moment". "Is the chemistry good? Watch how they work. It's priceless intel for a client – that is what you are buying.”

Gemma Birbeck, director at Loaded PR, is also critical of the expectation that agencies should provide "all-singing, all-dancing campaigns or strategies, full of creativity" at the pitching stage.

"When hiring a new employee, you don't ask them to trial the job unpaid before you hire them. You find out their values, goals, their experience, their fit with your company culture and how they like to work – and what they expect of you as an employer. And that's what companies should be looking for with any agency they seek to hire."

For Birbeck, the initial engagement between a prospective client and an agency "should be used as an opportunity to determine whether there are shared values, get a feel for how each other works and the type of people each are".

"Sure, there's an element of project briefing and general conversation, but moving into the territory of fully formed ideas at this stage should be a red flag warning. By the end of the initial engagement, both the client and agency should get a feel for whether there is a match, so to speak, and ask for a quote for services alongside a personalised credibility and results-based proposal."

Services

Is it fair to lay all the blame for poor pitches on clients? Bloch (pictured, below) highlights the impact of agencies diversifying their services in recent years.

"I feel that one of the challenges for clients is trying to figure out agency capabilities, and while, on paper, potentially agencies can tick all the boxes, in reality they are probably stronger in some areas than others," he says.

"There is a tendency for agencies to put their hands up and say: 'Yes, we can do it all,' which, for a client, can make it quite confusing."

Consultancies need to focus on their own priorities, too.

"I do think [agencies] need to get better at saying no," says McGettigan. "I think sometimes people in PR are natural people-pleasers, so you go: 'Oh my god, shiny new brief, amazing.' I think we're all very very obsessed with new-new business, and getting those win announcements and all that, but actually, if you're lucky enough to work with a brand that you worked hard to win and there's growth potential, don't underestimate that organic growth as well."

For both parties, the key is being specific. Bloch gives the example of a brief that requires social media support. "There's a big difference between community management, creating content, versus performance marketing, for example," he says. "Again, the client has to be clear about how they're going to measure it, what they're looking to achieve, and the agency needs to be honest in terms of the extent of their experience and their competency.

"Clients can sometimes be guilty of throwing a kitchen sink into a brief with a view to trying to get everything done and get value for money. But the reality is, they can achieve better results from a business perspective if they're to narrow the brief down, allow the agency to focus on the key areas and not waste the agency's time – and their money – to try to do everything. I think it's natural instinct for clients to ask a lot, which is fine if the budget is there to support it."

Either way, proportionality is also crucial. Bloch says: "The key to everything is the size of the prize and having a process that is proportionate to that, so if it's a multimillion-pound retainer brief then, understandably, a client is going to want a pretty thorough process. If it's a short-term project, you wouldn't expect to have the same process and number of hoops to jump through."

Red lines

Many agencies are setting minimum requirements of clients for pitches. These are from Engine Mischief:

Offer of a tissue session (in-person if appropriate)

Offer of a Q&A session (in-person if appropriate)

Minimum two working weeks from Q&A session (or Qs answered) to pitch

No more than four or four agencies on a pitch list

Budget confirmed pre-pitch

Feedback/decision within two weeks of pitch

Pay for pitches – not necessary, but appreciated.

Not surprisingly, the agency isn't alone in its view of payment. The recent PRCA research found 51 per cent of respondents said they believed PR agencies should be paid to pitch ideas.

“Moving forward, clients with big RFIs should consider paying," says Frossman-Miller. "They want the very best an agency can deliver. Unlock that resource. It is worth the investment.”

Bloch is circumspect on the issue: "It's difficult because there's always going to be the agency that says 'We'll do it for free.'"

Having payment shows a "level of decency and respect", he says. Nonetheless, he wouldn't encourage a client to pay unless there are particular expenses over and above time, such as producing showreels, something obviously more common in ad agency pitches.

McGettigan says other forms of remuneration rather than payment upfront, such as giving agencies a proportion of their costs if they win and a smaller proportion if they are not successful, are options.

"Do I think every client's going to agree to pay? No, but I do think that it does allow teams to unlock resource, because they know they're going to get a fee against it. Depending on what the size and scale of the response is, maybe we need to get a bit bolder and braver and say: 'In the time scale you've given us and what you're asking us to deliver, we would be able to do that if you're able to potentially look at some reimbursement, whether that's pre-or post- pitch.'"

Looking ahead, Carpenter welcomes industry initiatives to improve the pitching process, but adds a note of caution: "What we must avoid… is these simply becoming industry edicts, directives and guidelines for how to run the pitch process slightly better, without the provision of tools and clear incentives that genuinely drive fundamental change.

"Given the big role that technology has played in being the only enabler for pitching in 2020 and 2021, the industry would do well to turn its attention to the role that technology can play in the future to kill off the need for pitching altogether."

That latter prospect may seem remote, but I suspect new guidelines, while very much welcomed, can only go so far in themselves.

For my money, clients need to settle on a process and approach that brings the best long-term benefits – focusing on the skills and attributes of their potential agency partners, and moving away from box-ticking. Meanwhile, agencies should be laser-focused on briefs that fit their expertise and avoid 'vanity' pitching.

I doubt the pitching process will ever be 'fixed', but mutual respect and understanding will go a long way to making it better.

The PRCA is seeking feedback for its client-consultancy charter. Director-general Francis Ingham says: “Client-consultant relationships must be based on transparency, trust and mutual respect. But all too often these relationships fall foul of professional standards, from exhaustive and unethical pitching procedures to disruptive and unnecessary out-of-hours contact. It’s time for the PR industry to reset the client-consultancy relationship.

“The PRCA will begin work on establishing a new client-consultancy charter this month. The framework aims to improve relationships by outlining fundamental principles that clients and consultants must adhere to. Anyone interested in contributing to this project should email Koray.Camgoz@prca.org.uk.”