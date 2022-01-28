Sonos is seeking an integrated marketing firm that has the perfect playlist

SANTA BARBARA, CA: Audio product manufacturer Sonos is judging agencies’ music tastes as it seeks to bring on an integrated marketing firm as its advertising and creative AOR.

As part of its recruitment process, Sonos is asking agencies to share a playlist that showcases their culture. Sonos is looking to partner with a “thoughtful, creative and innovative” integrated marketing firm for “one of the most ambitious projects in our history,” said Pete Pedersen, VP of marketing and comms at Sonos. He could not provide further details on the project.

“We want an agency partner that deeply shares our values as a company,” said Pedersen. “One of the things we really value is content and culture in the broadest possible sense: movies, TV, film, art and music. A playlist is a quick and easy way for an agency to express its cultural aptitude.”

A lot can be communicated by a playlist, said Pedersen, such as an agency’s creativity and cultural connectivity.

“A playlist shouldn’t be hundreds of songs; it should deliver a message,” he added.

He said it would be unfair to reveal what kinds of songs Sonos is looking for.

When asked what would be on Sonos’ playlist, Pedersen said he didn’t want to name a specific artist or genre because the company partners so closely with creative communities. However, he noted that Sonos has a deep appreciation for music across all genres.

“I would encourage people to listen to Sonos radio, which is our curated point of view on music,” Pedersen said.

Along with the perfect playlist, the selected agency also must have an impressive DE&I philosophy, along with two case studies that cover one or more of the following: launching a new brand/product/service in an established category; creating a new category for an established brand; or targeting a new audience/consumer segment.

Sonos is seeking a “diamond in the rough,” and doesn’t care about an agency’s size or location.

“We think the traditional RFP process is broken,” said Pedersen. “It is inherently biased and looks at large agencies first. There are great creative minds at agencies of all sizes.”

Sonos’ PR AOR is Edelman and the company also works with M&C Saatchi in the U.S. On the advertising side, Sonos works with a production shop called Ways & Means. Those agency relationships will all remain the same, Pedersen said.

“This is a different body of work, a totally different remit,” he said. “We’re looking for a partner who can help develop ideas big enough to work across the entire marketing mix. Ideally the right agency will also have strong advertising capabilities.”

All submissions are due by February 11 and Sonos hopes to bring the new agency on in the next two months.

Sonos, which belongs to the Zacks Audio Video Production industry, posted revenues of $359.54 million for Q3 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.27%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $339.84 million. Total revenue for fiscal 2021 was $1.717 billion, representing growth of 29%.