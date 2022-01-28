Payment giant Worldline appoints Madano

Worldline has appointed comms consultancy Madano to create and execute an engagement strategy relating to digital payments across the transport, hospitality and retail sectors.

The payments business, which made the appointment following a competitive pitch, said it was “really impressed” by Madano’s approach to the brief and “their focus on how we are at the forefront of the digital transaction evolution across a number of strategically important sectors. Their pitch touched on the wider implications of, and opportunities for, delivering our services and they understood the real value of our offer.”

Madano managing director Michael Evans said Worldline’s “values and focus" on the future "really resonated with us. It’s a testament to our growing technology practice that we have won this exciting mandate in what will be another significant growth year for us.”

Worldline will join the roster of clients in Madano’s Technology practice, which recently added hydrogen refuelling specialist Haskel and the UK’s busiest light railway, the DLR.

Madano grew by approximately 10 per cent last year, with total revenue hitting £6.25m, up from £5.75m in 2020. It has doubled in size since 2016.