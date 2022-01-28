Standing against unhappiness, Tourism Australia, Formula E – Campaigns round-up

Indeed, taking a stand against unhappiness

Workers 'taking a stand against unhappiness' in Trafalgar Square is the set-piece image for a new campaign by Tin Man Communications for jobs website Indeed. It comes as new research reveals that more than one-third of the UK’s workforce are unhappy in their job. Almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of Brits admit their workplace unhappiness has had a negatively impact on their physical and/or mental wellbeing, with 44 per cent losing sleep and 43 per cent lacking energy. Indeed’s new Work Happiness Score reveals how people feel at work and why.

Tourism Australia, Tune into Aus

Tourism Australia has created a (virtual) trip Down Under for British would-be travellers as part of its ongoing social media campaign to “keep the dream of travel alive”. The campaign features a 90-second video with Australian electronic producer duo Flight Facilities and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. It aims to emulate the feeling of holidaying in Australia, and remind potential travellers overseas of the experiences on offer as the destination prepares to re-open to international travel.

No Deposit Daddy

Casino review site No Deposit Daddy has uncovered which popular Netflix series has the most profitable soundtrack in a new campaign. The brand looked at the total number of streams per soundtrack for every album and used Musicgateway.com’s streaming royalty calculator to work out the figures. Top was 13 Reasons Why, generating about £20.3m from 5.9bn soundtrack streams. Next came Stranger Things (£14.6m from 4.3bn streams) and Peaky Blinders (£6.1m from 1.8bn streams).

International Olympic Committee, We're in it together

Ahead of the Winter Games in Beijing next month, the International Olympic Committee has launched a campaign created by Uncommon Creative Studio. Depicting the relationship between athletes and their supporters across the world, a two-minute film evokes the spirit of being “in it together”. The film was directed by Salomon Ligthelm in collaboration with Uncommon Creative Studio.

Funding Circle, Get a lending hand

Funding Circle, the UK's biggest SME loan platform, has launched a brand campaign, created by Atomic London. Featuring distinctive purple arms signifying the support that a loan from Funding Circle can provide, the work spans TV and digital channels. Showing the purple arms completing a variety of tasks with speed and ease, a 30-second humorous spot was directed by Big Red Button and produced by Emily Atterton through Biscuit Filmworks.

Aid Alliance, We the helpers

International aid organisations have teamed up to launch a campaign showcasing the positive impact they have within countries most in need. The work was created by The&Partnership, with insight and strategy led by The Good Side. It features a 60-second film highlighting the work done by groups including Care, Save the Children and ActionAid. Media strategy, planning and buying was handled by The Kite Factory, with the film directed by Chris Hewitt through Knucklehead.

Thortful, Dolphin

Online greeting card marketplace Thortful has launched its first major integrated campaign, created by Isobel. Illustrating the true potential and impact of giving the perfect card to the right person, the work coincides with the run-up to Valentine's day. Running on TV, online and on radio, the campaign was written by Isobel’s Tom Dyson and Lance Boreham. The film was directed by Mike Maguire through Outsider.

Formula E, No turning back

Motorsport brand Formula E has launched a TV, cinema and digital campaign created by Uncommon Creative Studio. The work captures the drama and intense sporting rivalries of drivers and teams as Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins this week. The film was directed by Sam Walker and produced by David French through Pulse Films. Media planning and buying was handled by MediaHub.