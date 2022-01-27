News

Back by popular demand: Entries now open for PRWeek's cover contest

The winning submission will be used for the March-April issue that celebrates the Women of Distinction and Women to Watch honorees.

by PRWeek staff / Added 10 minutes ago

Back by popular demand: Entries now open for PRWeek's cover contest

Back by popular demand, PRWeek is once again asking the industry's creative geniuses to submit ideas for our March-April print issue that celebrates the Women of Distinction and Women to Watch 2022 honorees.

Our theme is simple: Create an imaginative and compelling cover for PRWeek that celebrates the inspiring women everywhere that are leading the industry, raising their voices and exerting their influence to make real change happen.

Two members of the winning design team will receive complimentary tickets to PRWeek's 2022 Women of Distinction event June 9 in New York City, and the winning team will receive a $250 Amex gift card.

Terms and Conditions

1. This is a contest to design a cover of PRWeek's U.S. edition, with the intent to use the winning design on the March-April 2022 issue of PRWeek and online at prweek.com.

The design can incorporate type, photography, illustration and/or graphics.

2. All designs must be submitted in a JPG or PNG format, at high resolution, 300 dpi, 8.375" by 11" portrait orientation. PRWeek’s logo must sit in its current form, unobstructed or distorted.

Click here to download a cover page template (PDF).

3. By submitting a design, you grant PRWeek unlimited, worldwide and perpetual royalty free usage rights in the submitted work. Intended use by PRWeek includes, but is not limited to, use in print, on its website, on its social media channels and in events, specifically future Women of Distinction and Women to Watch programs.

This usage right shall be exclusive for the period of six months (embargo period) from the initial date of use or intended use, after which usage rights are non-exclusive.

4. Entries must be entirely your own original work and must not breach any copyright or third-party rights. PRWeek will not be made partially or fully liable for any non-original work submitted by you. All entries must be suitable for publication; the design must not include any defamatory, offensive or unlawful content.

5. Only one entry will be accepted per organization.

6. The final winner will be chosen by PRWeek’s editorial and creative team. The winner will be contacted and asked to send a PSD version of the cover to a specified email address. PRWeek reserves the right to amend the design to meet its format and objectives.

7. PRWeek does not accept any responsibility for late or lost entries due to the internet.

8. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules by entering this competition.

9. The deadline for submissions to PRWeek is 12 p.m. EST, Tuesday, February 22. The submissions will then be posted on prweek.com for readers to vote on their favorite designs. Vote by 5:30 p.m. EST on Friday, February 25. The vote will be one of the factors the PRWeek editorial team uses to decide which cover is used. 

If you have any questions, please contact Byron Kittle, Haymarket Media digital editor, at Byron.kittle@haymarketmedia.com.

Please use the photo upload tool below to submit your final cover design entry:

Submit your entry here.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Tech Talk with Bully Pulpit Interactive partner Mike Schneider

Tech Talk with Bully Pulpit Interactive partner Mike Schneider

ACLU reframes abortion bans as ‘forced pregnancy’

ACLU reframes abortion bans as ‘forced pregnancy’

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

What's behind the ‘unprecedented’ Beijing Winter Olympics whiteout?

What's behind the ‘unprecedented’ Beijing Winter Olympics whiteout?

Did your pet get you through the pandemic? We want to hear about it

Did your pet get you through the pandemic? We want to hear about it

Pet licensing brand DocuPet selects FWV Fetching as PR AOR

Pet licensing brand DocuPet selects FWV Fetching as PR AOR

Tim Dyson

Next 15 organic revenue grows 24 per cent in Q4

'We love Neil': Apple Music courts Spotify users amid Joe Rogan misinformation row

'We love Neil': Apple Music courts Spotify users amid Joe Rogan misinformation row

Prosek Partners hires Jim David to head new Washington office

Prosek Partners hires Jim David to head new Washington office

Just briefly

Just briefly