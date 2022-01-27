Impossible Foods alum Rachel Konrad joins The Production Board as chief brand officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Former Impossible Foods chief communications officer Rachel Konrad has joined The Production Board as chief brand officer.

Konrad started at The Production Board, a holding company that incubates companies and invests at the intersection of food, agriculture and technology, this month. In a LinkedIn post, Konrad said that the company “aims to solve humanity’s biggest, nastiest problems.”

On LinkedIn, Konrad called the role her “biggest moonshot yet.” She explained that she was inspired to join the company after she met The Production Board founder and CEO David Friedberg in September. The company’s call to action is to reimagine Earth so that all species can thrive.

“We have less than 10 years to prevent an ecological catastrophe, and I want to spend my next decade doing everything in my power to avert a dystopian meltdown of civilization as we know it,” wrote Konrad.

Last year, Konrad, who had worked at Impossible Foods since the Impossible Burger was born in 2016, left her role after five years. A major part of her role was defending Impossible Foods against false or misleading reporting or attacks. She was PRWeek a Power List honoree in 2020 for her work at the maker of plant-based food products.

Since Konrad left Impossible Foods, she has worked as a consultant, adviser and board member. Upon her exit, she became the first independent member of the board of directors at farm-tech startup Iron Ox. She also took on a board position​​ with Earth League International.

Before Konrad joined Impossible Foods, she worked in the automobile industry for eight years, directing comms for Tesla and the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

Konrad was not immediately available for additional comment.