Jellysmack clones influencers in first brand campaign

The global creator company tapped top influencers like LaurDIY and Patrick Starrr.

by Mariah Cooper, Campaign / Added 2 hours ago

Jellysmack is helping content creators juggle multiple platforms.
Every influencer started out with a small group of followers watching their content from one platform.

But as social media and the influencer economy has exploded, even the most savvy creator can feel overwhelmed producing content for followers across multiple platforms.

In response to the growing demand, media company Jellysmack, which owns and operates social channels in soccer, gaming, beauty, basketball and movies, launched a creator program. 

The Jellysmack Creator Platform uses the company’s proprietary artificial intelligence technology and first-party data to help creators grow their audiences across platforms including Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Jellysmack edits, optimizes and publishes creators’ existing content onto various platforms.

The program allows creators to reach new fans and bring in incremental revenue by replicating their presences across the web.

Jellysmack’s first global brand campaign, Go Bigger, by Red Antler, visually represents the complex landscape influencers today must navigate with prisms, mirrors and kaleidoscopic visual effects. The campaign was filmed with volumetric motion capture, which makes the creators appear to multiply in a 3-D space.

The campaign includes a one-minute spot and out-of-home placements featuring phrases like “make your content work as hard as you do” and “lose count of your follower count.”

“The strategic concept came from creators frequently saying to us, ‘I should have my content on Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram, but there's only one of me,’” Amber Tarshis, CMO at Jellysmack, told Campaign US. “‘If only there were three of me, maybe I would have enough time to edit my videos for all the different formats, learn all the publishing tricks and learn all the algorithm logic. But, I don't have time for that.’”

Since influencers were the inspiration behind the campaign, Jellysmack put them front and center. Charles & Alyssa Forever, D’Angelo Wallace, HellthyJunkFood, Kendall Rae, LaurDIY, Nas Daily, Niki and Gabi and Patrick Starrr all star in the campaign, representing a wide range of interests from lifestyle and fashion to crafting and design. 

“It was critical for us to show the caliber of the creators that are already working with us,” Tarshis said. “We wanted to make an immediate connection to the audience and provide legitimacy and credibility.”

Jellysmack has a number of success stories to share. The company helped YouTuber LaurDIY launch on Snapchat, where she built an audience of 838,000 subscribers in seven months. True crime YouTuber Bailey Sarian had an estimated 35,000 Facebook followers when she signed on to the program in May 2020. In less than a year, Sarian’s Facebook audience skyrocketed to more than 10 million. 

“We know that our technology to help a creator grow across platforms is unrivaled, but people have to know about it,” Tarshis said. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

