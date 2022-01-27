Pitch Update: W Communications, Hush, Hamleys, Mandarin Oriental and more…

W Communications has acquired 100 per cent of Lotus to create W Lotus and won the account to handle PR for online travel platform Impala.

Fund Her North has teamed up with MC2 to help drive the collective’s ambitions to champion founders who are women.

Holland & Barrett has appointed The Academy as its retained consumer PR agency in the UK. The Academy won the business after a competitive pitch process run by Andrew Bloch, head of PR for AAR.

Hamleys has renewed its contract with Thirty8 London, for a further year following a competitive review. The agency initially won Hamleys’ seasonal Christmas brief in September 2021.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, which operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, has appointed the M Collective to handle its PR.

The Hush Collection, a boutique group of restaurants that includes Hush Mayfair, Cabana, Haché Burger Social and The Planted Kitchen, has appointed hospitality specialist Roche Communications to oversee communications for each individual brand, using campaigns, brand collaborations, influencer engagement and media outreach.

Everyman Cinemas has hired Capture Communications as its first PR agency following a four-way pitch. Capture will work with the cinema group to announce venue launches, brand partnerships and consumer events throughout 2022.

Raptor PR has been appointed to handle PR by Dubit, a metaverse content specialist, Gismart, which develops and publishes gaming apps, and Fancy Bears, an NFT metaverse project.

BPI Auctions has appointed Wild PR, which rebranded from KC Communications in September 2021, to raise brand awareness and increase industrial consignments. Wild PR was appointed on a six-month basis after a competitive pitch and will work to raise brand awareness to key stakeholders across the b2b market.

National Broadband has hired marketing and communications consultancy Hard Numbers as its digital marketing and PR lead.

Pet insurance brand Petsure has selected Jam to deliver a social media campaign, supported by SEO tactics, to bolster its short- and long-term digital strategy.

Novia, the adviser-focused platform business, has appointed financial services specialist MRM as its retained public relations consultancy.

Forestry and sawmilling group BSW has appointed Leeds-based brand consultancy Propaganda to conduct a strategic brand review across its companies and capabilities.

CreativeWorkStudios has chosen Curzon PR to work on media outreach for its collaboration with artist Refik Anadol on a series of NFT artworks based on data from the recent SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, the world’s first all-civilian space flight.

POD Studios, a digital marketing agency, has hired Jargon PR to grow the brand and highlight its marketing capabilities.

Knitwear brand AGR has appointed Purple to handle all of its press communications across the UK.

Bitcoin investment app Relai has selected Common Industry to look after its PR on a retained basis for 2022.

MoneySuperMarket has hired Evolved Search to handle its digital PR following a competitive pitch process.

Treasure Trails, the UK’s largest provider of guided family walks, has appointed WIld Card to handle its PR and drive awareness and endorsement of Treasure Trails as a fun, healthy and affordable family day out.

US-style soft drinks brand Soda Folk has hired PR startup, ArrowEye Communications, to handle its trade and consumer comms.

The Country Trust has appointed Jack & Grace to try to connect children with food and farming. For more than 50 years the charity has been helping young people discover the connections between the food they eat, their own health and the health of the planet.