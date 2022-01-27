Movers & Shakers: iNHouse, DLUCH, Axon, Red Havas, Alder, Francis Crick Institute, Storm Communications and more…

Jo Tanner is leaving her role as chief executive of iNHouse Communications.

Sharon Sawers and Ray Tang have been recruited by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Axon has bolstered its clinical studies practice with senior appointment in London.

Claire Davies has joined Red Havas as head of strategy and planning.

The Francis Crick Institute has hired Ali Bailey as its director of communications and public engagement.

Alder has appointed former executive features editor at The Sun, Ben Griffiths, as a specialist partner. Griffiths covered the London Olympics, the terror attacks in London and Manchester, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Alder MD Tim Toulmin said the experience Griffiths had accumlated over 20 years in the business gives him a "unique understanding of the media industry, the news cycle and how best to manage a story".

PinPoint Media has made several appointments, including Doug Hurcombe as creative director. Hurcombe has previously worked with brands such as Nike, Sony PlayStation and Evian. Ian Smalley joins as head of content strategy, while Paula Bond joins as marketing manager. Amy Green takes the role of business development director, after working with brands including Amazon. PinPoint Media will also handle the PR for the Royal International Air Tattoo, following a series of competitive pitches.

Storm Communications has hired Danielle Wolstencroft to lead the agency’s business development and marketing output. Wolstencroft previously handled global events for Reed Exhibitions and worked with Storm as an agency partner.

Tigerbond has recruited Louise Worrell as its editorial strategist to scale up the agency’s consumer lifestyle team in 2022. She joins from 72Point, where she devised campaigns for Premier Inn and Oxfam.

Beauty Logistics has appointed Shanice Shields-Mills, founder and managing director of Kallure, an independent comms agency, as its head of PR UK.

Strategic communications agency Lexington has hired Emily Carter as associate director for public affairs. She previously worked at DevoConnect and in Parliament for a number of MPs.

Good has named Rebecca Pownall as its new client services director. Formerly at WPP/Grey London, she handled clients including GSK and Procter & Gamble.

Nepean, the reputation and communications advisory firm, has appointed Symon Elliott to its Advisory Board. Elliott previously spent 18 years at Russell Reynolds Associates in multiple roles including leading their operations in Europe, South Asia and the US, as well as running their board and CEO Advisory Group.

Good Relations, part of VCCP Group, has appointed Emma Silverman as senior vice-president and Toby Leston as associate director to bolster the agency’s growing team in New York. Silverman and Leston will join the 35-strong VCCP group office and report to executive vice-president Liam Maguire.

Wealth Club has hired Jo Thorne as its head of PR. Thorne has worked in financial PR for more than 22 years, including for Coutts, First Direct, HSBC, Lansons and, most recently, Hargreaves Lansdown.