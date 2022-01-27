89up hires ex-Labour MEP and Vocal Communities co-founder

Claude Moraes, who was an MEP from 1999 to 2020, joins 89up as director of European affairs.

During his time as an MEP Moraes’ roles included deputy leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party and chair of the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs. He was also Rapporteur for the Parliament’s Inquiry into Mass Surveillance and led the European Parliament Inquiry into Facebook in 2018.

Vocal Communities co-founder Angelo Da Costa will support 89up’s work on mobilising young people and strategic campaigning, the agency said.

Moraes and Da Costa will work with 89up chief executive and founder Mike Harris and director of campaigns Tom Mauchline to lead public affairs and advocacy campaigns for the agency’s civil society clients.

89up said its workforce has grown from 25 to 36 in the past two years. Recent clients have included the Internet Society, Hope Not Hate, eye health charity IAPB and Oxfam.

Harris said: “I’m delighted that Claude is joining 89up as the director of European affairs. There are very few people anywhere in Europe with such a knowledge of the EU, how it works and how civil society groups can influence the agenda. His insights into the inner workings of the Parliament and Commission will be invaluable to our clients – so we can help tackle some of the big issues we face as Europeans. Increasingly, the EU is setting the agenda for our clients, wherever they are in the world, so we’re delighted to have someone of Claude’s experience and calibre join the team.

“Increasingly, our NGO clients want to engage young people from across Europe on the major challenges they face. Angelo’s experience means we’re delighted he is joining the team as a first-rate campaigner who can mobilise and inspire action.”

Last summer, 89up promoted Sarah-Jane Rumford to managing partner and made several senior hires.