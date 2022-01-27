News

Influencer.com named TikTok marketing partner

The influencer marketing and branded content platform will be integrated with TikTok’s creator marketing API.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

Influencer.com was named a TikTok marketing partner. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Influencer.com has joined a growing list of more than 100 agencies and platforms that are official TikTok marketing partners. 

The influencer marketing and branded content platform will be integrated with TikTok’s creator marketing application programming interface, giving brands and advertisers access to first-party data on the platform within Influencer.com’s own platform, Waves. 

First-party data includes audience demographics, growth trends and best-performing content and videos. With this data, users can more easily find relevant creators, identify collaboration opportunities and develop creator and paid media campaigns that yield return on investment.

Influencer.com users will also receive access to TikTok’s advertising tool, Spark Ads, within the Waves platform if they link the two accounts, as well as detailed reporting on the campaigns that users run. Influencer.com users will also be able to access first-party insights from the TikTok Creator Marketplace. 

The influencer marketing platform boasts API integrations with social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Influencer.com is also an official marketing partner of Meta.

Resources

