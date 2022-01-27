W Communications takes full ownership of travel PR business Lotus – and secures client

The Impala account win follows W Communications taking full ownership of specialist travel PR company Lotus, in which it acquired a majority stake in 2018. The amount paid when the deal was concluded, in September 2021, has not been disclosed.

W Lotus will offer a “full-service brand and PR agency” devoted to travel. Lotus, which has been a specialist travel PR company for many years, will continue to operate its core business with its own clients separately from W Lotus, which will focus on joint clients.

W Lotus said it plans to combine “specialist tech and b2b travel experiences” with creative brand campaigns for Impala, a platform that connects hotels with businesses such as corporate travel companies, tour operators or travel start-ups.

The account is on a retained basis with no set end date.

“We’re building a team to create a product that reimagines travel as it should be,” said Impala chief marketing officer Caroline Hudack. “We were looking for a partner that deeply understands the travel space – and what our tech makes possible.”

Jules Ugo, chief executive of W Lotus, said the “fantastic win” bolsters the agency’s travel tech division and “perfectly brings together the skill sets across the W and Lotus teams”.

“We are excited to be working with Impala to shake things up and open up new opportunities for the travel sector during a critical period of recovery.”

Earlier this month, W Communications announced its launch in the US, opening a ‘Little London’ office to serve UK brands seeking a greater stateside presence.

Last year W was ranked 32nd in the PRWeek Top 150 UK consultancies, up from 36th the previous year, with UK revenue hitting £10.3m.

When it bought a 51 per cent stake in Lotus in 2018, W was ranked 46th in the Top 150, with UK revenue of £6.6m.