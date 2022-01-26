Medtronic adds Ruda, Moriber to global communications, corporate marketing team

MINNEAPOLIS: Medtronic has hired Aniz Ruda as VP of data, analytics and insights and Jason Moriber as VP of content and creative.

The hires are part of a restructuring of the medical device company's global communications and corporate marketing team under SVP and chief communications officer Torod Neptune.

"The larger function redesign supports our efforts to establish a truly multi-disciplinary, agile and insights-driven function," Neptune said. "The new leadership team hires support our goal to more closely align Medtronic’s corporate reputation and brand perception with our ongoing efforts to translate stakeholder insights into bold and creative market-leading brand, marketing and communication strategy that breaks through."

In his newly created role, Ruda will oversee the strategy and development of brand and reputation research insights, applications and analyses to support global communications and corporate marketing strategy globally. He will report to Neptune.

Ruda joined Medtronic from Weber Shandwick, where he spent six years and rose to the position of SVP of global intelligence. He was also previously VP of insights and intelligence for Edelman Digital.

Moriber's role is also newly created. It entails developing and implementing a content strategy from ideation to execution using tools and resources to plan, manage, produce and optimize compelling content that engages key Medtronic stakeholders. He will also lead enterprise positioning through center-led message platforms for market impact and consistency.

Moriber joined the company from Turbine Labs, where he was VP of marketing and brand strategy. He also spent five years as director of corporate and brand communications for Verizon.

Ruda and Moriber will partner on developing a data-informed strategy for identifying where and how to best tell Medtronic’s story in the most effective, engaging manner to reach its audiences, according to Neptune.

Neptune took over as SVP and chief communications officer in February 2021, replacing Rob Clark, who left Medtronic to lead global communications for ExxonMobil before joining Caris Life Sciences this year.

Medtronic also promoted Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate communications in October. Former Medtronic executive Julia Fuller joined Ford Hutman Media as an EVP last year.

Medtronic, which makes products such as pacemakers, insulin pumps and diabetes products, is set to post its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings on February 22. For its fiscal Q2 2022, which ended on October 29, 2021, the company reported revenue of $7.8 billion, an organic increase of 2% from the prior year, reflecting the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal Q2 2022 GAAP net income was $1.3 billion, an increase of 168%.