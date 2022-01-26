iNHouse Communications CEO Jo Tanner steps down

Jo Tanner (pictured) said she will take a “short career break" before working on new projects later this year.

Her role will not be replaced. The business will be led by Perrior, who is executive chairman.

Tanner and Perrior, both long-time Conservative activists, founded London-based iNHouse in 2006 and worked with clients including Centrica, Diageo, NHBC and The Hyde Group.

Tanner said: “Almost 16 years ago, Katie Perrior persuaded me to join her in starting iNHouse and I thank her for what has been an incredible journey. We have grown the business to more than I could have ever imagined, with a first-class team consistently producing outstanding work, as well as having some incredible fun along the way.

“The pandemic has given me the opportunity to reassess my priorities and, as a result, I’ve decided to take a short career break. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family before starting work on some new projects later in 2022.

“I leave with huge pride at what has been achieved, and excitement at the opportunities that lie ahead. iNHouse will continue to achieve great things in the future under Katie’s leadership and I will always be a cheerleader for the team from the outside. It’s been a helluva run and I wish everyone at iNHouse the very best."

Perrior said plans for 2022 include an office move, with a new Westminster-based events space, alongside new client wins and "a number of senior hires".

Perrior said: “I wish Jo every happiness in the future. She isn’t just a business partner, but a dear friend and I hope the next stage of her life will be as happy and fulfilling as the last 16 years together.

“iNHouse has grown enormously since its very first client, but our focus and ethos around great client service remains the same. I’m so proud of what we have achieved together and super-ambitious for the next stage of growth, with a brilliant team beside me."

Perrior left iNHouse for Downing Street in 2016 to be director of comms under Prime Minister Theresa May. She resigned after May called a snap general election in 2017 and later re-joined iNHouse as chair.