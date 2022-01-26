News

Michelin joins The Sims for teen drivers’ safety campaign

The campaign encourages teens to check their tire pressure to avoid accidents.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 3 hours ago

Michelin has gamified its latest driving safety campaign.
Michelin is bringing driving safety tips to classic computer video game The Sims for Teen Driving Awareness Month. 

The #GoldenGauge program invites teens playing on The Sims Free Play mobile app to play driving safety games for a chance to win prizes such as laptops and gaming consoles. 

The campaign, led by PR agency Ketchum, encourages teens to check their tires to prevent accidents.

“Car crashes remain a leading cause of teen deaths in America. Every day, an estimated seven teenagers die as a result of motor vehicle crashes, and hundreds more are injured,” said Stephanie Tarbet, VP of communication, brands and government affairs at Michelin North America. “Our goal is to educate and increase awareness about the importance of tire safety and how taking simple steps can help prevent car crashes.”

The campaign was developed on the insight teens understand how new consoles, a particular laptop or an in-game booster pack will help them “level up” by improving their overall game experience and performance. 

In real life, tires are the feature that can improve vehicle performance, Tarbet said. 

To engage teens in the game, Michelin will place a digital billboard within “SimTown,” The Sims virtual world, within the mobile app. Players can engage with the billboard to unlock in-game currency and tire safety tips.  

Players who share their information on the Golden Gauge website will receive a Michelin-branded tire pressure gauge delivered to their homes. When used on the tire valve, the pressure guage’s indicator stick will appear a certain color. Depending on the color, participants will receive a different series of prizes. 

For instance, a “legendary gold” pressure stick will grant winners a gaming laptop and chair, a VR headset, a Pixel smartphone and a set of Michelin CrossClimate2 tires. Participants who get a “rare purple” indicator will receive one of several tech prizes and Michelin CrossClimate2 tires. “Elite blue” winners will receive a $100 Twitch gift card. 

The interactive billboard will appear until Sunday, January 30. The sweepstakes will last until February 22. 

To amplify the campaign, Michelin tapped TikTok influencer Robin Hunting (@DutchInTheUSA) to cross-promote on his safety-oriented page. 

Michelin declined to share campaign budget information. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.

