Ben & Jerry’s: ‘If you want to talk quickly but you haven’t been doing the work, it will not end well’

On effective cooperation and co-ordination with NGOs...

“Where Ben and Jerry’s starts is not ‘How can we talk about this to further our brand equity’, but ‘How can we help the movement to drive progressive change?’

“Our activism managers partner with NGOs, and we don’t say ‘How can you as a charity or NGO further our brand positioning?’ but ‘How can we as a business further your impact goals and causes? So it’s very, very deliberate that we ask them how we can be of service to them, as opposed to the other way around.

“When we were bought by Unilever in 2000, there was a unique acquisition agreement put into place, which means that Ben and Jerry’s has its own CEO. And we also have an independent board of directors made up of a group of activists, and people from NGOs, and that group of people looks after our integrity, and our social mission.”

On representing authentic voices…

“There’s a responsibility for all of us to make sure that an intersectional identity is represented [when we tell stories]. Different groups of people, depending on where they are in different power structures, are affected by climate change differently. Whether that’s indigenous populations, people of colour, women – we know that not all voices are represented within the climate justice movement.

“As storytellers we need to make sure people with lived experiences are put front and centre, if they want to be, because otherwise it’ll be the same people speaking, and it won’t be representative of those different power structures. That’s definitely something you want to be even more conscious of.”

On keeping it real…

“We know people don’t just want us to tell them the good news and all the great things we’re doing. They really expect us to stay true to who we are and say ‘Hands up in this area, we aren’t actually doing as well as we want to be, but we’re making progress and we’ll keep you updated.’ Our social environmental responsibility report is called the SEAR Report, it’s on our website. It doesn’t just cover the stuff that we’re doing well, it also covers the stuff we need to improve on.

“We can use all the tools in Ben and Jerry’s communications toolbox to tell these stories so people expect us to be a bit playful with our campaign names. So, for example, we ran a campaign called ‘Save Our Swirled’ and the tagline for that was ‘If it’s melted, it’s ruined.’

"If ice cream has melted it’s obviously ruined, and if our planet overheats, it’s ruined too. And using the playfulness of our language to bring people in is a bit more fun, and it will then take them up on a ladder of engagement and activism. I think it’s OK that we do that, even though it’s a super-serious topic. You can approach it in a way that’s engaging and brings people in.

“There is a way to be authentic to your tone of voice, both in how you tell the stories of the changes you’re making, but also in how you bring people in to drive action. It doesn’t all have to be super-depressing. It could be that we have fun along that journey to justice. And that's something that we try to keep in mind.”

On the challenge of being a ‘sustainable’ dairy company…

“We’re acutely aware that we’re a dairy company. And while non-dairy is a huge part of our portfolio now, we have committed as a company to science-based targets that drive our business and our adoptions.

“We have an internally imposed carbon tax that’s audited on our website, and we have a Climate Impact page, which shows people very transparently where our emissions come from in our business and how we’re trying to reduce them. We also are starting to communicate the efforts we’re making within the dairy supply chain to reduce emissions.”

Greta Thunberg (Getty Images)

On the danger of confusing consumers…

“I think there is a bit of confusion within the public with all of these different claims flying around. Greta Thunberg famously said: ‘Net zero, blah, blah, blah.’ We’ve got to make sure when we’re sticking a claim on a website or on a pack we aren’t contributing towards confusion, and then we are doing our best to explain the detail of what’s behind the programmes that we’re promoting.

“It’s also really important to question why you’re telling that story. Is it to make your brand look better? Is it to educate your audience, or is it to mobilise them? Let’s be really clear on that, because the ones that start with making us look better are often the ones that would more easily fall into the greenwashing camp.”

On not waiting to address the big issues…

“You cannot wait until you’re perfect to stick your head above the parapet and talk about issues that matter to you. We’re a company founded by two white guys, yet we talk about Black Lives Matter and injustice in the criminal justice system in the US, and systemic racism.

“The two need to go hand in hand. You have to make consistent efforts to prove that you’re walking the talk while also not being afraid to wait until you’re perfect to talk about the issues that matter to you. I think it is a delicate balance. You have to be honest to say: ‘We know we aren’t perfect, here is how we’re improving.’ Otherwise, no business would stand up and talk about climate justice, because perfection probably won’t exist.”

On the tension between sustainability and comms teams…

“I don't think anybody would expect me, as head of communications, to know absolutely everything about every sustainable project that we have going on in the company. As communications professionals it’s difficult when you have a communications function so close to sustainability, or the same role, because who is being accountable to the other?

“I have a team of experts who will be going through everything I say with a fine-tooth comb to say if I’m being too overly encouraging, or too overly ambitious or promising too much.

“I think it does help to have a business partner who pushes back on comms and says ‘Actually no, that's a bit of an overstatement there. We need to be more specific.’ And then you, as a comms professional, could say: ‘Well, actually, that’s too much nitty gritty, how can we make this digestible for our audience?’ So that tension between sustainability and comms is really helpful.

“I also think there should be someone saying: ‘We need to give more detail. And we need to be absolutely spot-on with what we’re saying.’ And there should be a contest, with people saying: ‘People are going to get lost in all of this jargon, we need to make it simpler.’

“That tension is really helpful, and there might be some brilliant directors out there who are able to split their mind into two and do both, but I think a third party challenging you is probably a good thing.”

On CSR and ESG…

“We think CSR traditionally used to start from ‘What do our consumers care about?’ then ‘How can we convince them that we're doing something good in that area?’ And that’s not to say that every CSR department is set up wrongly or doesn’t have good intentions; it’s just not a term that resonates with me, or that we use at Ben and Jerry’s.

“There needs to be consistency in communications and there does need to be a consistent effort. Otherwise, companies seem to be jumping in on social topics at moments that make them look good, or moments that are popular, and that does nothing to create trust between yourself and your community.

“If you’re going to be doing this work, you need to be in it for the long term, and you need to be in it consistently. Otherwise, it looks like you’re just playing in this space for props from people, as opposed to the genuine impact and genuine learning. I think we see that a lot.”

(Getty Images)

On hasty brand responses to BLM...

“Some brand responses to the Black Lives Matter movement were a classic example. You had brands who’ve been supporting communities of colour for a long time, who’ve been working with NGOs, who were able to put out a statement that was really informed by people with lived experience and working in partnership with them.

“You saw their messages really did resonate, whereas you saw other brands who made very quick Black Lives Matter statements, and you saw people say: ‘Hang on a minute, what have you really been doing behind the scenes?’

“Please don’t put out a quick statement and not show the work you’ve been doing. I think you can have both speed and authenticity, provided you’ve been doing the work behind the scenes to be ready to talk. If you want to talk quickly but you haven’t been doing the work, it will not end well.”