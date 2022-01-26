The PR Week: 1.27.2022: Diana Littman, MSL

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Diana Littman, CEO, MSL U.S.

Podcast topics:

- Littman talks about her three-year tenure as MSL U.S. CEO, how the agency's culture shifted during COVID-19, how MSL redefined and repositioned itself as a "midsized" agency while staying true to its identity and more;

- How Korean K-pop supergroup BTS created an organic branding opportunity for fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill and how the restaurant quickly created an activation to target BTS’s super-fan “army”;

- On the drama surrounding M&M's mascot redesign, which made the female M&M’s mascots “less sexy” and angered some conservative commentators like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson;

- How celebrities and influencers' influence interacts with brand decisions and public perception, from Peter Dinklage's comments on Disney's Snow White to Neil Young's threat to pull his content from Spotify over Joe Rogan's COVID-19 vaccination coverage;

- Discussing the appointment of Procter & Gamble’s chief communications officer Damon Jones as chair of this year’s PRWeek Global Awards jury;

- On the challenges women's health brands face on social media platforms, which sometimes censor female-centric health messaging as sexually explicit or inappropriate;

- Looking at the CDC’s latest COVID-19 vaccination activation, which targets travel-hungry millennials and Gen Zers’ FOMO — fear of missing out — to encourage getting the jab;

- Peloton faces pressure from activist investor Blackwells Capital to find a new CEO and possibly sell the company following falling stock prices.