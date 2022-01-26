Politicisation of science challenges healthcare comms, says Sanofi corporate affairs chief

Days before the first COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the Lombardy region of Italy, beginning a domino effect of global restrictions, Josep Catllà was appointed as head of corporate affairs at Sanofi.

Responsible for communications, public affairs and CSR for the global pharmaceuticals group, which has more than 100,000 employees working across 100 countries, Catllà has seen first-hand the tsunami of change brought about by the pandemic.

Vaccines, drug R&D, the role of AI in accelerating medical advancements – all stories that have been promoted to front-page news as public interest in science skyrocketed.

Human face of healthcare

“Clearly these last two years have shone a major spotlight on all the work that companies like Sanofi do in the field of providing access to healthcare to people in need around the world,” Catllà tells PRWeek. “It has certainly given all of us a boost in reminding people how important what we do is for society overall.

“We are looking at healthcare comms in a more human manner than we have probably done for many years,” he says.

“While we will continue to communicate about our scientific read-outs for our pipeline, our financial results and other data-driven news, we are now more conscious of people’s interest in how we are making progress in contributing to transforming the practice of medicine with our breakthroughs.”

Sanofi is working in partnership with GSK on COVID-19 booster vaccines, and with a track record in flu and meningitis jabs, as well as cancer treatments, diabetes drugs and rare disease therapies, the £30bn company is on a mission to show the engaging face of pharma.

“From a comms perspective, we have seen the CEO’s role change from a hierarchical and authoritative figure to that of an authentic and empathetic leader who is driving results by inspiring people to give their best,” explains Catllà, who joined Sanofi in 2010 and worked in comms roles across the European region before becoming head of global communications at the start of 2018.

“In particular, we saw that in healthcare, where everyone from the lab scientists to those on the manufacturing floor were working 24/7 and galvanised around saving people’s lives during the pandemic.

“In the post-COVID-19 era, more than ever, a strong CEO connects employees with the mission of the company, catalysing them around a central purpose to foster engagement. This has brought us to strengthen our CEO’s own profiling in the company, within the industry and beyond.”

Having spent almost a decade working agency-side at Weber Shandwick – with chief executive roles at both its Brussels and Spain & Portugal businesses – Catllà believes the changes in working practices necessitated by the pandemic are here to stay.

“As we move towards a post-pandemic world, we must rethink the way we work and collaborate,” he highlights.

“The new way to work will be one that’s about productivity while also focused on flexibility and hybrid schedules.”

Meanwhile, during the pandemic “we saw unlikely partners come together for the greater good of society”, points out Catllà.

“We must continue this type of co-operation and embrace unorthodox partnerships that can bring game-changing innovation and breakthrough therapies to patients at an accelerated rate,” he adds.

“This will require us to stretch, embrace out-of-the-box thinking, and push outside our comfort zone at times.”

Politicisation of science

The increased scrutiny of science and medicine, alongside tech advancements that are truly changing the way patients can engage with their own health, are among trends in the field of healthcare comms set to continue through 2022.

The “politicisation of science and healthcare” will continue to be a challenge in communications, warns Catllà, meaning that comms professionals “must focus on fostering greater transparency that builds an understanding of the science and benefits early in our R&D efforts”.

This human-centred approach is crucial “so the general public understands our research strategies and the potential to save lives”, he says.

“We are blessed to work in healthcare but conscious that, when talking about the industries around healthcare, there are a lot of emotions.

“Money and health in the same sentence may be difficult to accept for some. But these last two years have clearly helped people understand why it is key to continue investing in healthcare.

“That includes investment in R&D to discover innovations that will help improve patients’ lives, but also in hospitals, healthcare professionals and nurses’ training and throughout the value chain of our healthcare systems,” he argues.

“We should continue our transparent and blunt way of explaining the efforts that all partners drive in these fields.”

Tech advancements are booming in pharma, with Sanofi announcing earlier this month it had collaborated with Oxford-based pharmatech firm Exscientia on strategic research to develop an AI-driven pipeline of precision-engineered drugs.

“The benefits of bringing data to support medical science will continue to be on the agenda,” says Catllà.

“AI has been key in accelerating the solution-finding for a remedy during the pandemic.”

Wearables and invisibles

Trends in people’s behaviour, such as the rise of wearables, are also leading healthcare comms.

The next step is the advent of ‘invisibles’ – a new generation of wireless devices that use home wireless technology and machine learning to study movement and measure vital signs, currently being used by Sanofi’s medical researchers to study the impact of pediatric eczema on patients.

“As more technology becomes more readily available and more people turn to wearables, we can also anticipate new behaviours from patients,” points out Catllà.

“As such, we must take a consumer-centric approach in designing experiences to communicate with the consumers’ needs in mind.”

Coming out of the pandemic, people are prioritising health and wellness, and with that comes “increased attention on the kinds of improvements we can bring to the table, such as consumer health, but also the transformation of vaccines”.

“We have seen how many of the vaccine opponents grew to understand the benefits of prevention in healthcare, when there are serious risks at stake,” adds Catllà.

“We can certainly expect a higher interest for the work we do in that space.

“We have seen pharma accelerate its processes and be more open to cross-fertilisation, merging the flexibility of start-ups with the muscle of big pharma.

“We have seen how the regulator accepted shortcuts to the otherwise long and bureaucratic processes to make sure that innovation was brought to patients in real-time. All those things are here to stay.”