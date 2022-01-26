Movers & Shakers: Toyota, Samsung, Singapore Tourism Board, and more

Toyota Australia has appointed Vin Naidoo as chief marketing officer. Naidoo takes up his appointment after a two-year international assignment as general manager of sales and marketing operations with Toyota Motor Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. Naidoo replaces John Pappas, who has been promoted to chief executive at Lexus Australia.

Monika James has been promoted to general manager of Healthy Thinking Group Asia (HTG), as she continues to oversee the Singapore-based healthcare communication agency’s operations across APAC. James is approaching he ninth year at the agency, and in this time has contributed to double-digit growth rates for four consecutive years.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed Petrie PR as its public relations (PR) agency for Indonesia. The agency has been appointed for two years effective 14 January 2022. Petrie PR will support STB (Indonesia) in enhancing overall communications to promote Destination Singapore through STB’s Passion Made Possible brand and international recovery campaign SingapoReimagine.

Samsung Electronics has appointed Ogilvy PR in Australia as the brand parts ways with Edelman following a 11-year partnership. The appointment follows a tender process.