P&G’s Damon Jones to chair PRWeek Global Awards jury

Procter & Gamble’s chief communications officer Damon Jones will serve as chair of jury for the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards.

In his 25-year career at P&G, Jones has worked in various roles across the world at the consumer goods behemoth, including the U.K., Europe, Asia and the U.S.

Named CCO in 2020, he now leads a global team responsible for P&G’s image and reputation and that of its nearly 100 brands, including brand and corporate communications, digital and social media, stakeholder engagement, issues advocacy and crisis management.

"Never before has the role of strategic communications been so crucial to guiding organizations and leaders through the dynamic world around us," said Jones. "From driving consumer relevance in a crowded creative landscape and enabling brands to serve as societal change agents, to unpacking the complexities of supply chain shortages and navigating geopolitical dynamics that have blurred the lines between public and private sectors, communications leaders are stepping up in unprecedented ways."

Jones also directs citizenship and advocacy efforts focused on driving equality for women, people of color and other under-represented groups. He has a proven track record of leveraging reputation and relationships to drive brand and business success, while guiding and enabling the company to be a force for good and a force for growth.

This year’s PRWeek Global Awards feature 33 categories covering campaigns, PR programs, agencies, teams and individuals in both in-house and consultancy roles. They also feature the best of the best in Asia-Pacific, LatAm, Middle East and Europe outside the U.K.

The standard entry deadline is this Thursday, 27 January. Shortlisted entries will be unveiled in March 2022 and the awards winners will be honored at an in-person gala ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London on May 18. Full details are here.

The awards are open to in-house marketing and PR departments, agencies, consultancies and the individuals who work within them. Campaign categories are open to local work in addition to activations that cross national or regional borders.

An elite panel of judges from across the U.S., U.K., Europe, Asia, LatAm, Middle East and the Americas will review and score each entry submitted.

"Damon was named number one on the PRWeek US Power List in 2020 and we are privileged to have someone of his caliber as jury chair this year," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek U.S. "The Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organizations in cross-region communications and the best work in individual international markets - I can’t think of a better person than Damon to lead this judging process."

Thirty-two categories are open for nominations, including four gold categories – International Agency, Global Professional - In House, Global Professional - Agency and Global Agency. One further category – Global Campaign of the Year – is chosen by the chair of jury and PRWeek’s editors.

Jones said: "I’m honored to help elevate the best of the best in our industry for the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards, and look forward to celebrating with honorees and winners – finally in person again – this spring."

In the 2021 awards, Global Campaign of the Year was won by Felix for its The Climate Store activation, produced by Interpublic Group’s Prime Weber Shandwick. To read about the 2021 winners, click here.