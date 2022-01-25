News

360PR+ launches adult beverage specialist firm Three Cheers PR

GM Rob Bratskeir is overseeing the firm, reporting to 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti.

by Diana Bradley / Added 4 hours ago

NEW YORK: 360PR+ has launched Three Cheers PR, a wholly owned and independently operated PR shop focused on the adult beverage industry.

The agency launched on Wednesday, led by GM Rob Bratskeir, who is reporting to 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti. 

Three Cheers PR is based in New York and consists of a team of 10 staffers from the PR side and studio team. Offerings include integrated campaign development, earned media, influencer marketing, digital content creation, social media management, events and thought leadership. The firm’s staffers will offer clients knowledge of the regulatory side of beer, wine and spirits and bring a lifestyle perspective, gained through deep experience with travel, broader food and beverage and consumer technology.

“Our line is we are a liquid-based lifestyle and that is how we are going to approach our work here,” said Bratskeir. 

Clients include portfolio-owned brands and independents. Three Cheers PR is launching with clients Drizly, North America’s largest online alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, and rye whisky brand Sagamore Spirit. Both are former 360PR+ clients. 

“For a humongous consumer category, the adult beverage industry continues to grow,” Bratskeir said, citing the hard seltzer category’s expansion. “A lot of that comes from innovation from startups and independents and portfolio brands.”

Asked about avoiding client conflicts in the sector, he said, “We will be category-exclusive within adult beverage, respecting the wishes of whomever we work for and see what kind of latitude we have within each sector.”

Bratskeir was previously EVP at 360PR+ and helped to open the firm’s New York office in 2011. He will continue in a limited role there, but the majority of his focus will be on operating Three Cheers PR. There are no plans to replace Bratskeir in his previous role.

Bratskeir has led campaigns for adult beverage brands such as Knob Creek, Owl’s Brew, The Pogues Irish Whiskey, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Crabbie’s Ginger Beer and Vox Vodka. 

