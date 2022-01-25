Porter Novelli names Eileen Jaffe as global chief of staff

NEW YORK: Porter Novelli has named Eileen Jaffe as global chief of staff.

She started in the role on December 6, responsible for implementing strategic operational initiatives. Jaffe will work with Porter's leadership team in North America, EMEA and Latin America and report to CEO David Bentley.

Jaffe has joined the Omnicom Group firm from creative communications shop Markstein, where she served as cofounder and CEO, providing senior client counsel and overseeing all operational aspects of the business. Keelie Segars is now CEO of Markstein.

Prior to Markstein, Jaffe served as associate VP at The ProMarc Agency, a business and technology PR firm acquired by Hill & Knowlton, now known as Hill+Knowlton Strategies after its 2011 merger with Public Strategies. She also worked in the healthcare practice of Burson-Marsteller, now known as BCW after its 2018 merger with Cohn & Wolfe.

Before joining Porter, Jaffe worked with public affairs firm Rational 360 until last July.

The global chief of staff role had been open since 2020 when Maggie Graham, who served as SVP and global chief of staff, was promoted to global lead of employee experience.

Jaffee said she will be "plugging into every aspect of the organization across all locations with the vision of helping to connect thoughts and bringing [Porter Novelli's] strategic vision to life," and will not be bound to any one aspect of the business. She said the firm is going through its 2022 goal-setting exercises, but declined to disclose specifics.

"I am beyond thrilled," she said. "I'm excited to contribute in a valuable way to continued growth."