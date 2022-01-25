Marina Maher Communications names Joshua Wu performance analytics SVP

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has appointed Joshua Wu as SVP of performance analytics.

Wu joined MMC from Edelman Data & Intelligence, where he was a VP. He is reporting to chief strategy officer Amy Inzanti. Wu started advising MMC clients this week.

Wu has replaced James O'Malley, who left the Omnicom Group firm in November 2021 to lead J.P. Morgan Asset Management's advanced analytics and measurement division. However, Inzanti said Wu will significantly evolve the role, taking MMC's predictive and performance analytics capabilities "from building mode to changing-the-game mode."

"As an organization, we have spent the past few years building this predictive and performance analytics function, getting our assets in place and creating innovation to solve our client's biggest communications challenges," Inzanti said. "And now, Josh will lead this analytics-first mindset for us and our clients."

One such feature is a tool MMC has piloted for assessing how influencer campaigns will perform before they launch. Inzanti said the tool can predict impressions, engagement and clicks with 95% confidence.

MMC's data-driven focus in client engagement was a big draw for Wu, he said in a statement.