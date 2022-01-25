Chipotle — ahem, make that Chicotle — partners with BTS Twitter stan account to give fans free food

NEWPORT BEACH, CA: Chipotle has teamed up with the Twitter stan account for BTS (@USBTSARMY) to give free food to fans of the K-pop supergroup.

At 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday, @USBTSARMY will reveal a reusable promo code that can be redeemed for a free entrée on Chipotle.com or the Chipotle app by the first 7,000 guests who use the code.

The 7,000 free entrées pay homage to the band’s seven members.

@USBTSARMY hinted at the partnership earlier Tuesday.

Partnering with Chicotle on something big tonight �� — US BTS ARMY ⁷�� (@USBTSARMY) January 25, 2022

The offer comes after a video of BTS members trying Chipotle food for the first time — and absolutely loving it — went viral over the weekend.

In the video, band member Jungkook mispronounced the brand name, asking, “What is this, Chicotle?” He added, “I want to eat this every day.”

In response, Chipotle changed the name of its Twitter account to “Chocotle” on Sunday.

A representative for Chipotle agency partner BCW confirmed via email that the content was authentic and not sponsored by the chain.