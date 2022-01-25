News

Chipotle — ahem, make that Chicotle — partners with BTS Twitter stan account to give fans free food

BTS band members professed their love for Chipotle in a viral video over the weekend.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

BTS fans are craving Chipotle after the band showed love for the brand this weekend.
BTS fans are craving Chipotle after the band showed love for the brand this weekend.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA: Chipotle has teamed up with the Twitter stan account for BTS (@USBTSARMY) to give free food to fans of the K-pop supergroup. 

At 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday, @USBTSARMY will reveal a reusable promo code that can be redeemed for a free entrée on Chipotle.com or the Chipotle app by the first 7,000 guests who use the code.

The 7,000 free entrées pay homage to the band’s seven members.

@USBTSARMY hinted at the partnership earlier Tuesday.

The offer comes after a video of BTS members trying Chipotle food for the first time — and absolutely loving it — went viral over the weekend.

In the video, band member Jungkook mispronounced the brand name, asking, “What is this, Chicotle?” He added, “I want to eat this every day.”

In response, Chipotle changed the name of its Twitter account to “Chocotle” on Sunday.  

A representative for Chipotle agency partner BCW confirmed via email that the content was authentic and not sponsored by the chain.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

‘Sexy’ doesn’t always sell: M&M’s get positive feedback on mascot changes

‘Sexy’ doesn’t always sell: M&M’s get positive feedback on mascot changes

Chipotle — ahem, make that Chicotle — partners with BTS Twitter stan account to give fans free food

Chipotle — ahem, make that Chicotle — partners with BTS Twitter stan account to give fans free food

Afiniti promotes Natalie Cerny to chief marketing and communications officer

Afiniti promotes Natalie Cerny to chief marketing and communications officer

CDC plays up travel FOMO while encouraging Gen Z, millennial vaccinations

CDC plays up travel FOMO while encouraging Gen Z, millennial vaccinations

Good Relations adds two executives to New York team

Good Relations adds two executives to New York team

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston talks insomnia in an ad for Quviviq.

Jennifer Aniston – and Jennifer Aniston – talk insomnia

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Prime Global acquires health economics agency HCD

Prime Global acquires health economics agency HCD

Spetner: Ruminating on a mistake only compounds the problem

Spetner: Ruminating on a mistake only compounds the problem

Stark gains oversight of experiential and entertainment at 160over90.

160over90 expands PR head Sam Stark’s role, centralizes leadership team