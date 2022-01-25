‘We wanted to share the full spectrum of parenthood’ - Behind the Campaign, Haliborange #ItsAllNormal

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

Building on our successful 2020 campaign, we wanted to continue to challenge family representation in media with Haliborange. Our #ItsAllNormal campaign used unique, diverse influencers to drive more authentic parenthood conversations. They showed their ‘normal’ – the chaos, the imperfection – to help everyone see the reality behind Instagram.

How did the idea come into being?

Parents are bombarded with things they ‘should’ be doing or how they ‘should’ look. Inspired by our ambassador Candice Brathwaite’s @makemotherhooddiverse channel, we wanted to share the full spectrum of parenthood, because we’re all doing it our way and it’s all normal.

We chose Instagram – the channel most frequently used by parents – and planned engaging content from aspirational influencers to direct the national conversation.

Our goal was to create an ongoing platform to better represent diversity for all UK families, specifically those who don’t normally feel included.

What ideas were rejected?

We thought about replacing a perfectly curated feed with something altogether more real overnight – for shock value – but it felt off. The brand tone we’ve developed with Haliborange over the past three years isn’t about saying anything is better than anything else; it’s about diversity and inclusivity.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

We hosted an engaging client session to establish our tone of voice and ensure we were creating resonating content.

We then recruited diverse parenting influencers to deliver campaign messages and share their ‘normal’: same-sex parents, families living with disabilities, blended families and single-parent families from a wide mix of backgrounds.

Next we recruited credible lead ambassadors: Candice Brathwaite, Louise Pentland, the Kabs family and Bryony Gordon. As well as sharing their ‘normal’, they spoke to media, reaching a broad section of press via their combined appeal, including national news, parenting, lifestyle and broadcast.

We also asked our followers to show us their ‘normal’, including their ‘Haliborange moment’. This was paired with vibrant social content – created by Aduro – to make the Haliborange social feed a genuine brand window.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Everything had to feel authentic. Real families and real stories. So rather than selecting influencers with enormous follower counts, we chose the right ones, with relatable stories and engaged followings, who shared positivity and diversity.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

Our first objective was to drive more traffic and build brand awareness. Following our impressive output – 44.4 million total reach – the brand saw a 166 per cent increase in searches.

Haliborange also reported a 30 per cent sales uplift year on year during the campaign, and it's still growing faster than the market.

Secondly, we wanted to deliver a creative platform to have an authentic conversation with our audience; 221 key campaign messages were shared, with media coverage across 30 radio stations and in diverse titles, including The Daily Mirror, Daily Star, Grazia, BBC Radio 5 Live, Mother & Baby and Baby. Our influencers’ social posts achieved an average engagement rate of 4.4 per cent (well above the industry benchmark). We also saw a 614 per cent increase in comments and a seven per cent increase in followers.

We’ve since executed an #itsallnormal back to school campaign, working with another amazing ambassador – Bryony Gordon, author of No Such Thing as Normal – and we plan to continue throughout 2022. This is a creative platform we all feel has real longevity.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Representation, diversity and the reality behind social media are all crucial issues. Most families aren’t picture-perfect, and so seeing the ‘normal’ of people they look up to can be really powerful. By using influencers for positivity we were able to help parents who can often feel alone or excluded. As influencer culture continues to evolve, focusing on what connects us – rather than divides us – couldn't be more important.