Afiniti promotes Natalie Cerny to chief marketing and communications officer

WASHINGTON: Behavioral pairing technology provider Afiniti has promoted several executives at the board and executive levels as part of a broader effort to strengthen the company’s operations and growth.

Natalie Cerny, who joined Afiniti in April 2021 as chief communications officer, will add marketing to her responsibilities as chief marketing and communications officer. She will continue to oversee internal and external communications, media relations, media strategy, content creation and employee engagement.

Cerny came to Afiniti from Dow Jones, where she most recently served as chief communications officer. Previously, she worked in global communications and corporate affairs at REA Group and managed PR, media and communications for the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

Michelle Digulla, GM of Canada, was promoted to chief people officer. She will be responsible for Afiniti’s human resources strategy and development, including a review of the company’s culture and values and an increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Prior to joining Afiniti, Digulla was president and country manager at Motorola and Sony Mobile.

The company has expanded Caroline O’Brien’s role as chief data officer to include all product management, with the goal of strengthening data strategy and governance. O’Brien was a postdoctoral research fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before joining Afiniti in 2017 and also worked in a data science role at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Afiniti also named Martha Bejar as a member of its board. Previously, she served as CEO and director at companies including Unium, Flow Mobile and Wipro Infocrossing. Bejar was also previously corporate VP of the communications sector for Microsoft.