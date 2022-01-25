Francis Crick Institute appoints new director of comms

Ali Bailey will take over from the Francis Crick Institute’s outgoing director of communications and public engagement, Jane Hughes, at the end of April.

A former BBC science producer, Bailey will lead the comms team at the biomedical institute in central London.

Most recently director of comms and engagement at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bailey has spent almost 17 years in NHS comms. She also has a background in science communication from seven years spent producing science and health programmes at the BBC.

“I’m hugely proud to be joining the Crick as it continues in its mission to discover how life works,” said Bailey.

“The dedication of its brilliant scientists and its innovative vision of how research can be delivered without boundaries is inspirational. Helping the Crick to tell this story and engage the public in science that really matters to all of us is a challenge, and a privilege, that I’m very much looking forward to.”

The Crick, formed in 2015, is an independent charity with six founding partners: the Medical Research Council (MRC), Cancer Research UK, Wellcome, University College London, Imperial College London and King’s College London.

The institute brings together 1,500 scientists and support staff working collaboratively to help understand why disease develops and translate discoveries into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, infections and neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr Sam Barrell, chief operating officer of the Crick, said: “I would like to thank Jane Hughes for all her work over the last four years. She has played a pivotal role in positioning the Crick as an internationally renowned research institute, providing leadership and creativity. We will miss her and wish her well for the future.

“I look forward to welcoming and working with Ali Bailey as we look to consolidate our reputation, strengthen our partnerships and expand our support for the wider UK biomedical research endeavour.

“Ali’s experience and expertise from her time with the BBC and NHS will be a big asset as we not only continue to deliver on our mission to conduct world-class discovery research but engage and inspire the public with discovery science and the impact it can have to drive benefits for human health.”