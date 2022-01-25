Former Hill+Knowlton Strategies MD joins Red Havas as head of strategy and planning

At Hill+Knowlton Strategies Claire Davies developed a purpose-driven global comms strategy, designed integrated campaigns and led newsrooms for a diverse range of businesses including Procter & Gamble, Microsoft and Paddy Power.

She has also been part of Ogilvy’s strategy and planning team, as well as working with clients such as Peroni, Tesco and Bacardi on a freelance consultancy basis.

In her new role as head of strategy and planning at Red Havas, Davies will sit on the UK senior leadership team, helping to drive new business and elevate the agency’s strategic proposition across consumer and corporate accounts.

This latest senior appointment by Red Havas, effective immediately, comes at a time of growth for the business.

In 2021 the firm reported 30 per cent year-on-year growth and made two senior appointments: Andrew Stevens, previously integrated creative director at Ogilvy, was named creative director and Neil Johnson, who had prior stints at agencies including Freuds, Cake, Good Relations, Neil Reading PR and Goldbug, became head of publicity.

Red Havas managing director Rachael Sansom said 2021 had been an "absolutely stellar" year and the agency was "delighted to welcome Claire to expand our strategic capabilities across the business and create meaningful work for our clients.

"Claire’s forte in strategy and planning will be crucial as we enter the next phase of our growth journey.”