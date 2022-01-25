Prime Global acquires health economics agency HCD

The medical comms group Prime Global has bought HCD Economics for an undisclosed sum as part of its “robust growth, client diversification strategy and vision for 2025”.

The team at HCD Economics, an academically aligned agency focused on health economics and outcomes research and real-world evidence, will now join the 250-strong Prime Global group.

HCD is to work closely with Prime Global’s medical comms agencies and specialist consultancies, such as market access consultancy Prime Access and patient engagement experts Prime Patient, to deliver integrated, evidence-led services.

Cheshire-based HCD Economics will form part of Prime Global’s multi-agency structure, which includes firms Prime, Spark, Onyx, Paragon, Scion and Core.

The addition follows Prime Global’s acquisition of Cambridge Medical Communication – now rebranded to Cambridge – in May 2020.

Graeme Peterson, chief executive of Prime Global, said: “HCD Economics and Prime Global are both steadfastly focused on improving patients’ lives.

“Combining HCD’s evidence-generation and analytic expertise with our specialist medical, patient and payer communications skills will strengthen our support to clients, helping ensure patients have timely access to innovative treatments.

“I am excited to see the synergies we will create as our new partnership unfolds.”

Prime Global is in a period of rapid growth, reporting a pre-tax profit of almost £4.8m on turnover of £25.4m in its latest published accounts covering the year to the end of 2020.

The figures represent a growth in turnover of more than 17 per cent, while profit after tax swelled by almost a third on the previous year, up to £3.7m from just less than £2.8m in 2019.

The group has attributed its strong profitability – which is forecast to be replicated in its 2021 performance – to its global pharma company client base, which it says "have robust business continuity plans in place”.

Jamie O’Hara, founder and chief executive of HCD Economics, said: “I’m delighted to partner with Prime Global, which shares our desire for improving patient lives.

"I founded HCD Economics to combine my expertise in evidence generation and real-world insights with my passion for advocacy. I look forward to working with Prime Global’s patient-led scientific and communications teams to take us to the next level.”

Prime Global, which was established in 1997 and has offices across the UK, as well as in New York, San Francisco and San Diego, partnered with private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in April 2021 in an investment deal.

Josh Kaufman, senior managing director at LLCP, said: “We are delighted to support Prime Global in its first acquisition since LLCP’s partnership with Graeme and the management team.

“HCD Economics is highly complementary to Prime Global’s market access and health economics segment. We look forward to the benefits of this combination and to the continued execution of Prime Global’s ambitious growth plans through further strategic M&A, both in Europe and the US.”

Prime Global was advised by BDO LLP and Addleshaw Goddard LLP. HCD Economics was supported by Squire Patton Boggs for legal and Hurst Accountants for corporate finance advice.