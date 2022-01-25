Fund Her North hires MC2 as WACL launches latest mentorship round

MC2, whose clients include Deloitte, GCA Altium and Equistone, will deliver campaigns across the north of England for Fund Her North, an organisation made up of 28 northern women from venture capital firms, funding organisations and angel groups with a combined investment power of £450m.

Helen Oldham, co-founder of Fund Her North, said that when the time came to look for a PR partner, “MC2 was the obvious choice”.

She said: “We have a long relationship with MC2 through their work with investor and advisory communities. They align with our mission to improve the financial landscape for female founders.”

Liam Buckley, Amy Cantrill and Phoebe McElduff will lead the account at the agency.

Cantrill, a strategist at MC2, said: “Women are impacted by a range of issues when looking to grow a business. Societal factors like under-representation, lower wages and pressure outside of work all create challenges, but there is an opportunity to change the landscape. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to work with Fund Her North in solving that problem.”

Separately, networking organisation WACL has announced the latest round of its mentorship programme, to take place between March and June this year.

The scheme is designed to provide an opportunity for women in the UK advertising, communications and media industries to inspire, support and discuss any barriers to success they may be facing.

Each mentee will be able to access one session per month over a four-month period by four different WACL leaders, such as Laura Jordan Bambach, president and chief operating officer at Grey London; Hanisha Kotecha, chief client officer at Creature London; and Donna Birkett Baida, vice-president marketing, media networks, at Disney.

Former mentor Marie Oldham, chief strategy officer at VCCP Media, said the process made her "really think about my beliefs around issues such as maternity leave, motherhood and working, active networking to build your career, the crisis in confidence among brilliant, senior women, and the importance of personal development for all staff as they develop into leaders".