160over90 expands PR head Sam Stark’s role, centralizes leadership team

NEW YORK: 160over90 has expanded the role of PR and comms head Sam Stark as it centralizes its leadership team across complementary businesses.

Stark joined 160over90 three years ago as EVP of PR and communications. Her title will change to just EVP, but she will continue to lead the agency’s global PR, communications, social and influence marketing department globally, as well as taking on oversight of 160over90's experiential and entertainment marketing.

Mike Lewinsky, SVP, will report to Stark, continuing his work leading the entertainment marketing team and expanding the firm’s client roster and footprint in the space. Dan Jones, also an SVP, will lead the experiential team day-to-day, reporting to Stark in his new role.

Stark is reporting to 160over90’s most senior leader, president Ed Horne. She oversees a team of 400 staffers globally. In total, 160over90 has 900 employees worldwide.

160over90 is part of Endeavor, which also owns WME, IMG and organizations like Miss Universe Organization, Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Professional Bull Riders organization.

Stark said the firm made the change to help clients that have an integrated structure, such as Greenleaf Foods, Marriott and T-Mobile.

“Our goal as a business is to be channel agnostic,” she said, adding that the agency usually applies an integrated strategy to solve client challenges.

“I am taking on and overseeing experiential and the entertainment marketing businesses to provide insight to the work that is happening so we can make those better connections,” Stark said. “This is a continued evolution so we can see more insights across the work and across Endeavor.”

160over90 has also expanded the role of Nick Phelps. Formerly EVP of client service, Phelps will be EVP and will continue to lead client service, creative and media. He will also continue to oversee the firm’s partnerships and sponsorships, video production and digital businesses.

Robin Clarke, formerly EVP of international, will also serve as EVP, with teams in EMEA and APAC reporting to Clarke across all disciplines. This will include PR and influencer work in EMEA, as well as Mailman, a social and digital agency that 160over90 acquired last year, in China and the Asia-Pacific region excluding China. Clarke will work to ensure these regions and disciplines are connected worldwide.

Phelps and Clarke report to Horne.

“I’m excited about how it will bring the culture and disciplines closer,” said Stark of the changes.