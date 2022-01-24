Good Relations adds two executives to New York team

NEW YORK: PR and social agency Good Relations, which is part of independent advertising group VCCP, has appointed Emma Silverman as SVP and Toby Leston as associate director in its New York City office.

In their new roles, Silverman and Leston will be responsible for working with EVP Liam Maguire to strengthen the firm’s global Celebrity Cruises account, which the agency won in 2020.

Silverman will also be responsible for growing the Good Relations footprint in North America.

She has joined the U.K.-based firm from Eleven Six PR, where she led work for domestic and international travel, hospitality and lifestyle brands including Atlantis Paradise Islands, Hyatt Hotels Corporation properties and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

While at Eleven Six, Silverman helped to expand luxury hospitality brand Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, helping it to triple in size in five years. She also led a campaign with Tourism and Events Queensland and Uber to launch scUber, the world’s first ride-sharing submarine service.

“I'm looking forward to helping to expand the agency's presence in North America, while leading innovative campaigns for challenger brands,” she said via email.

Leston has joined Good Relations from London-based creative agency Tin Man, where he worked on consumer brands including Virgin Media and Barclaycard and led campaigns such as promoting the 30th anniversary of Roald Dahl’s book, “Matilda.” While at Tin Man, he was responsible for promoting one of the U.K.’s largest online dating websites, Plenty of Fish, and launching Mike’s Hard Seltzer in the country.

He said via email that “Good Relations has long been on his radar as an agency that consistently delivers strong creative work for brands that are prepared to push boundaries.”

“I’m excited to work with the team on bringing that spirit to their new start in New York. Now I just have to decide if I’m Knicks or Nets, Yankees or Mets,” he said.

The firm’s clients include international brands such as Celebrity Cruises, Airbus, The Invictus Games Foundation and FedEx. Good Relations opened its New York office in January 2021, making it the first international location in the firm’s 60-year history.

Representatives from Eleven Six PR and Tin Man did not respond to requests for comment.