Chipotle changes Twitter handle to ‘Chicotle’ after BTS member mispronounces name

“It’s Chicotle from now on,” the chain tweeted as BTS fans clamored for Chipotle orders.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

BTS' fans are rushing to try Chipotle. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEWPORT BEACH, CA: A video of K-pop supergroup BTS chowing down on Chipotle food — and absolutely loving it — went viral over the weekend, creating an impromptu opportunity for the fast-casual chain. 

In the video, the band was trying Chipotle for the first time, and one of its members, Jungkook, was especially enjoying it. 

“What is this, Chicotle?” he said, adding, “I want to eat this every day.”

In response, Chipotle changed the name of its Twitter account on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, BTS’ engaged and enormous fan base, BTS Army, is clamoring for Chipotle’s food. 

A representative for Chipotle agency partner BCW confirmed via email that the content was authentic and not sponsored by the chain. A Chipotle spokesperson was not immediately available for additional comment.

It’s not the first time BTS has shown love to a brand, or even a food brand, prompting a rush of curiosity from its super-enthusiastic fan base. 

Last year, BTS worked with McDonald’s as part of the fast-food chain’s Famous Orders initiative, and the volume of social conversations about the partnership spiked so aggressively that it caused the company’s social listening tools to slow down. McDonald’s has also partnered with rapper Travis Scott and Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin for the Famous Orders push. 

Last month, Bark, the parent of pet-product subscription service BarkBox, saw a slew of social media traffic and a spike in sales after BTS member Jin and his backup dancers wore the company's dog toys sewn onto their clothes in a viral video.

Chipotle changes Twitter handle to 'Chicotle' after BTS member mispronounces name

