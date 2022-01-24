Chipotle changes Twitter handle to ‘Chicotle’ after BTS member mispronounces name

NEWPORT BEACH, CA: A video of K-pop supergroup BTS chowing down on Chipotle food — and absolutely loving it — went viral over the weekend, creating an impromptu opportunity for the fast-casual chain.

In the video, the band was trying Chipotle for the first time, and one of its members, Jungkook, was especially enjoying it.

“What is this, Chicotle?” he said, adding, “I want to eat this every day.”

In response, Chipotle changed the name of its Twitter account on Sunday.

It's chicotle from now on — Chicotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS’ engaged and enormous fan base, BTS Army, is clamoring for Chipotle’s food.

Did I just buy Chicotle because of @BTS_twt you #BTS_Butter believe it @ChipotleTweets #BTS pic.twitter.com/n2S3FufDls — Kristina ⁷ �� ��ᴾᵀᴰ loving these seven amazing men (@LivLaughBTS) January 23, 2022

"Chicotle" for lunch!



My husband got the burrito and my daughter and I got the steak bowl.#BTS_Butter by #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DTeyJ6snQG — 헤이젤⁷�� (@MrsBangtanHazel) January 23, 2022

A representative for Chipotle agency partner BCW confirmed via email that the content was authentic and not sponsored by the chain. A Chipotle spokesperson was not immediately available for additional comment.

It’s not the first time BTS has shown love to a brand, or even a food brand, prompting a rush of curiosity from its super-enthusiastic fan base.

Last year, BTS worked with McDonald’s as part of the fast-food chain’s Famous Orders initiative, and the volume of social conversations about the partnership spiked so aggressively that it caused the company’s social listening tools to slow down. McDonald’s has also partnered with rapper Travis Scott and Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin for the Famous Orders push.

Last month, Bark, the parent of pet-product subscription service BarkBox, saw a slew of social media traffic and a spike in sales after BTS member Jin and his backup dancers wore the company's dog toys sewn onto their clothes in a viral video.