State Farm forgoes the big screen for TikTok at Super Bowl LVI

NFL fans are invited to share their talents online for a chance to be in a State Farm’s next commercial.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 2 hours ago

Don't look for Jake from State Farm during the Super Bowl, except on TikTok.
After airing its first Super Bowl spot last year, State Farm will forgo a TV ad during the big game with buzzy celebrity appearances this year. 

Instead, you can find the insurance company on TikTok. 

On Saturday, ahead of Super Bowl LVI, State Farm invited TikTok users to participate in the #TeamStateFarm challenge by following the brand on TikTok and submitting a duet with its mascot, Jake from State Farm, during the NFL playoffs.

Participants can showcase any talent for a chance to be featured in an upcoming State Farm commercial. 

On February 13 during the Super Bowl, State Farm will pin the three most-popular duet videos to the top of Jake’s TikTok page and ask viewers to vote for their favorite. A winner will be selected at the end of February. 

The campaign aims to engage social media users and identify talent for the next State Farm commercial, a spokesperson said in an email. 

Last year, State Farm ran a spot during Super Bowl LV featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Grammy-award-winning artist Drake, who played a stand-in for Jake from State Farm. Actor Paul Rudd also made a cameo appearance. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

