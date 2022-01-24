The climate scandal PR needs to talk about

“Yes,” the client said. “Yes, that is correct.”

I put the phone down. Everything was suddenly very still. And very silent. Like Kate Dibiasky in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, I could see a comet heading towards our planet. And yet it seemed few other people could.

Where were the government press conferences? The infomercials? I figuratively turned the TV on and off again in my mind at speed, hoping each time that the Government and broadcasters would be there. Telling us what was happening. But they weren’t there.

It was then that the enormity of the climate communications challenge hit me. And since then I have turned over every stone looking for the reasons why. I have found many, but the most significant? That we are all 20 years too late in responding to the climate crisis, because oil-funded lobbying groups undermined (and are still undermining) climate science

And so, it seems, have a number of our industry-leading PR agencies, according to research from Clean Creatives. Agencies that are now also ignoring 450 scientists who have written to them asking to drop their fossil fuel clients. It is a scandal, and one we must have the courage to address.

BBC One’s The Trick, which aired just before COP26, tells the true story of leading climate scientist Dr Phil Jones, who established in 2009 that global temperatures were going up like the end of a hockey stick from the 1960s. His computer was hacked and emails were stolen and released out of context to make it look as if he was making the science up. The story came to be called ‘climategate’ and it is thought to have played a significant role in the collapse of the Copenhagen COP that preceded Paris.

An independent inquiry a few years later confirmed that the science was in fact correct. But the damage had been done in the media and the mind’s eye of the public, who – much like with the reports of a supposed link between vaccines and autism – weren’t sure who or what to believe.

Climate change denial has meant that the social licence for fossil fuels to operate has, until now, largely and unnervingly not been called into question. It is why 25 COPs didn’t mention the words fossil fuels. And it is why US Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney said to Exxonmobil chief executive Lee Raymond during a recent historic Congress hearing: “There is a clear conflict between what Exxon’s CEO told the public and what Exxon scientists were warning privately for years.”

And it is why we have only eight years left to halve our carbon emissions if we are to avert environmental, societal and economic collapse. And yet are on our way to exceeding them by 16 per cent.

UCL’s chief scientist, Chris Rapley CBE, resigned from the board of the Science Museum last October because it was taking sponsorship money from Shell. He said: “Given the reality of the climate crisis and the need to abolish fossil fuels as quickly as possible, I disagree with the group’s ongoing willingness to accept oil and gas company sponsorship.” The same applies to our industry's client base.

Rapley also said people needed to ‘find their agency’ to act. It is clear to me that the biggest agencies in comms need to find their agency. And if it's not the CEOs of those agencies, then their employees. Let knowledge and morality be your superpower.

And don’t let your delay fuel their denial.

Frankie Oliver is the founder of New Society