News

Are Fridays really the worst day to pitch journalists? That’s just a myth, says one study

Propel’s quarterly Media Barometer report has insight into finding and a drop in reporters’ open rates last year.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

Friday isn't such a bad day after all to pitch. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Friday isn't such a bad day after all to pitch. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Propel is back with its quarterly Media Barometer report, providing insight into pitches and how PR pros can optimize their media relations strategies.

From an analysis of 1.4 million pitches, the study again found evidence to debunk the myth that Fridays are the worst day to pitch journalists. In fact, the report found that the average journalist’s open rate relative to pitch volume was the highest on the last workday of the week. 

Overall, the report found a decline in journalist open and response rates last year. The average open rate dropped from 38.81% in 2020 to 28.45% in 2021, and the average response rate dropped 32.25% year-on-year, from 5.21% to 3.53%.

Open rates declined over the course of 2021, with the biggest dip in Q3, corresponding with the summer holiday season. Response rates declined more consistently quarter-on-quarter, falling to an average rate of 2.8% in December. 

A surprise: December rates were highest in the month’s final week, though average response rates saw a small rebound in the fourth week of the month, going from 2.62% in the third week to 2.82% in the fourth, following Christmas.

BBC News and The Wall Street Journal, along with U.K.-based ITV, were the most-pitched outlets in 2021. Yet while The Wall Street Journal held the top spot for highest open rate at 70.04%, its average response rate was 3.28%. The highest response rate was at Forbes, at 4.67%. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

NBC is planning to air the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics back-to-back. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NBCUniversal kicks off Olympic partnership with TikTok

Are Fridays really the worst day to pitch journalists? That’s just a myth, says one study

Are Fridays really the worst day to pitch journalists? That’s just a myth, says one study

M&C Saatchi rejects improved bid from AdvancedAdvT

M&C Saatchi rejects improved bid from AdvancedAdvT

Wellness is estimated to be a $1.5 trillion industry. (Picture credit: Getty/Roi and Roi).

How brands can tap into the wellness economy

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Roblox users should look for Paul Revere because 'the brands are coming!'

Roblox users should look for Paul Revere because 'the brands are coming!'

Can Peacemaker bring sanity and civility to Twitter? Twitter Safety hopes so

Can Peacemaker bring sanity and civility to Twitter? Twitter Safety hopes so

Edelman’s Judy John named Cannes Lions PR jury president

Edelman’s Judy John named Cannes Lions PR jury president

Samba TV hires Dallas Lawrence as head of communications and brand

Samba TV hires Dallas Lawrence as head of communications and brand

Jonathan Rosen, BerlinRosen principal and cofounder.

BerlinRosen secures investment from private equity firm O2 Investment Partners