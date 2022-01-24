Are Fridays really the worst day to pitch journalists? That’s just a myth, says one study

NEW YORK: Propel is back with its quarterly Media Barometer report, providing insight into pitches and how PR pros can optimize their media relations strategies.

From an analysis of 1.4 million pitches, the study again found evidence to debunk the myth that Fridays are the worst day to pitch journalists. In fact, the report found that the average journalist’s open rate relative to pitch volume was the highest on the last workday of the week.

Overall, the report found a decline in journalist open and response rates last year. The average open rate dropped from 38.81% in 2020 to 28.45% in 2021, and the average response rate dropped 32.25% year-on-year, from 5.21% to 3.53%.

Open rates declined over the course of 2021, with the biggest dip in Q3, corresponding with the summer holiday season. Response rates declined more consistently quarter-on-quarter, falling to an average rate of 2.8% in December.

A surprise: December rates were highest in the month’s final week, though average response rates saw a small rebound in the fourth week of the month, going from 2.62% in the third week to 2.82% in the fourth, following Christmas.

BBC News and The Wall Street Journal, along with U.K.-based ITV, were the most-pitched outlets in 2021. Yet while The Wall Street Journal held the top spot for highest open rate at 70.04%, its average response rate was 3.28%. The highest response rate was at Forbes, at 4.67%.