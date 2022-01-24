Riot Communications wins Blueprint mark for ‘gold standard’ diversity efforts

Launched in 2020 by BME PR Pros founder Elizabeth Bananuka as a way to promote racial diversity in PR and communication, Blueprinted awards the Blueprint diversity mark or Ally status to agencies that have made a series of commitments, and taken action, to remove inequality and barriers to progression.

Riot Communications has become the sixth agency to achieve the highest recognition for its diversity and inclusion work. It gained full Blueprint status for its “deep and broad commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion and a high level of diversity literacy”.

Bananuka said: “Aside from the number of policies and procedures the agency has put in place and the creative solutions they have found to make a big impact with a tiny workforce and limited budgets, what impressed the judges more than anything was the level of diversity literacy.

“They set a gold standard. A group of people that completely understand the invisible systemic barriers and inequalities that can impact the careers of talented BME PR and comms pros, and they are committed to dismantling each one.”

Preena Gadher, managing director of Riot Communications (pictured, above), said: “I had a sense Riot was already thinking along the right lines when it came to D&I, knowing first-hand what it is like to not belong.

"The process has really challenged us to be more robust and pushed us to be more innovative in our practises. Blueprint accreditation, for us, means the continuation of an ongoing journey to be ever better.“

There are now 12 Blueprinted agencies: Manifest; Stronger Stories; Hope&Glory PR; Ketchum UK; PrettyGreen; Riot Communications; Blurred; InFusion Comms; Cirkle; CCgroup; Cowshed; and Harvard. The diversity mark will open to in-house teams this year.