“Curious minds and self-starting attitudes” are just some of the traits that managing director Lydia Oakes thinks makes her agency’s entrepreneurial team at Bluestripe a success.
Based in the heart of Soho, the PR, content and media agency has grown fast since starting up in 2017. The company prides itself on being able to offer employees the opportunity to try new approaches and develop new skills, whether that’s working with its content or digital teams, writing for its own publications, or getting involved in its events business.
We sat down with Oakes to learn more about the “friendly, flexible and collaborative” team culture and the PR senior account manager opportunity at the agency. Could this be your next career move? Read on to find out more and apply.
Lydia, tell us a bit about Bluestripe Group and the work you do
Bluestripe is a fairly unique kind of agency. We’re a specialist B2B PR agency for the media, technology and telecoms sectors but we also have our own popular media brands (New Digital Age and Ecommerce Age) as well as our own content studio. This means we can do a lot more for clients than many traditional agencies.
How would you describe the team culture?
Friendly, flexible and collaborative. We’ve grown fast since we started in 2017 and have worked really hard to build and maintain the culture of the business as we expand. We have a relatively flat structure and everyone is there to support each other, whatever their level. We also have regular (great) socials and a range of team activities throughout the year.
So, you’re currently recruiting for a senior account manager. What kind of person would this role suit?
We’re looking for people who are keen to learn and to expand their skills and experience. We’re an innovative, entrepreneurial business that’s constantly looking for new ways of doing things so I think a curious mind and a self-starting attitude are really important. If you want to be at the forefront of the changing face of B2B PR, then Bluestripe is the place for you.
Apply now: PR Senior Account Manager, Bluestripe Group, London. Salary upto £45k.
Why would someone want to work for Bluestripe Group?
We’re bringing something new to the world of B2B PR. Whether you’re starting out or have a few years’ experience, Bluestripe offers people the opportunity to try new approaches and develop new skills, whether that’s working with our content or digital teams, writing for our publications, or getting involved in our events business.
What exciting projects are you working on?
There are always exciting projects happening with some of our clients like News UK, Snap and Xandr, and we’re always developing new areas for the business to expand into. At the moment we’re building out our podcast proposition, developing a unique digital audience product and looking at awards programmes for our media brands.
What opportunities for training and development are there?
There are both formal and informal training opportunities in the business. At a formal level we regularly organise internal and external training sessions for team members in specific areas and we’re also introducing a mentorship programme. Informally, the range of what we do constantly throws up opportunities for people to learn new skills from experts in their space, whether that be journalists, designers, digital experts or whatever.
What tips would you offer applicants?
Be yourself. We don’t stand on ceremony here and we want to get to know the real person, not some artificial interview persona. It’s also important to remember that you’re more than just the sum of your work experience - your contacts and industry understanding are important but your attitude and approach are just as vital.
Sum up what it’s like to work for Bluestripe Group
It’s fun, fast moving, varied and never dull! Given the range of tools and approaches we have at our disposal, no one client, campaign or day is the same - you might be selling in a press release one day, building a sponsored content campaign the next and hosting an industry roundtable the day after that.
