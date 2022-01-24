Blurred.london rebrands to Blurred.global

Nik Govier, chief executive and founding partner of Blurred, said: “As we’ve grown and our client mandates have increased, our day-to-day client engagements now span multiple territories from the Americas to EMEA and Asia-Pac.

“By its very nature, ESGP [environment, social, governance and purpose] themes are global. An issue arising from legislative changes in one market can profoundly affect how a product is sourced, made or sold in countless other markets. An international outlook is essential.”

“The traditional route of opening offices – one market at a time – wasn’t right for us. It feels outdated.”

Blurred specialises in ESG and purpose-related work, alongside working with FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies on business strategy and social purpose narrative development.

It scooped Specialist Consultancy of the Year at the 2021 PRWeek Awards and was Highly Commended as a Diversity and Inclusion Champion.