Nintendo appoints new agency team to handle UK PR and social

Nintendo UK has awarded its PR and influencers business to a combined team from MSL and Taylor Herring on a retained basis, following a competitive pitch process led by the AAR.

The team created to handle the account includes MSL chief executive Chris McCafferty and Taylor Herring chief executive James Herring.

It will lead campaigns, product launches and influencer campaigns, focusing primarily on pushing the Nintendo Switch into UK living rooms. It will also work on Nintendo’s other consoles, characters and franchises.

The team will report to Nintendo UK’s head of comms, Kalpesh Tailor, who said the “strategy, creativity and cultural fit” displayed by MSL and Taylor Herring made them an “exciting and natural choice”.

Herring said Nintendo is a “cultural phenomenon” with a “vast” creative scope and promised “eye-catching, head-turning” brand activations this year.

Meanwhile, McCafferty said the “combined strengths” of MSL and Taylor Herring “came together to create the perfect fit for this unique opportunity. It’s a huge honour to be appointed by such a storied brand.”

Nintendo opened up to pitches in August 2021. It has previously worked with We Are the Jack's, the7stars, Maverick Media and PrettyGreen.

Taylor Herring was bought by Publicis Groupe for an undisclosed sum in April 2021. It forms part of its UK Influence Practice, which also includes MSL UK and Salterbaxter.

Worldwide, Publicis Groupe is the world’s third-largest comms group, with a presence in more than 120 countries and employing over 85,000 people. It is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange and has a market cap of about £15bn. In February 2021 it reported annual sales of £8.1bn.

Nintendo has a market cap of about £41bn. In 2020 its gaming revenue hit £11bn, which is more than Microsoft Xbox (£10bn) but less than Sony PlayStation (£16bn).

Sales of the Nintendo Switch continue to rise, with Nintendo reporting that sales in November 2021 were higher than any other month since its launch in 2017. It’s the UK’s best-selling console.

But in December 2021, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa warned that logistics issues, including a global shortfall in the supply of chips, may affect Nintendo’s ability to produce enough Switch consoles to meet demand.