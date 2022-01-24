Youth Possibility Programme launched to help more young people into comms

Citigate Dewe Rogerson’s Youth Possibility Programme has been designed to target ambitious young adults aged 19-23 who identify with at least one specified social mobility criterion.

The criteria are that the candidate must be the first generation in their family to go to university, attended a non-selective state school or were eligible for free school meals. They must also be from a Black, Asian, or Minority Ethnic background.

Candidates will receive a two-week paid work experience placement at CDR in April, including bespoke training and support from the Taylor Bennett Foundation.

They will also be entitled to reimbursement of travel expenses and there will be an accommodation grant available for participants living beyond commuting distance of CDR’s London office. They do not need to have any prior work experience.

Lorna Cobbett, chief executive of CDR, said it was "honoured to be partnering with the Taylor Bennett Foundation on the industry’s first social mobility initiative of its kind for young adults.

"Talent is everywhere and we need to open our eyes collectively to the possibility of youth and the perspective (and energy) that diverse thinking brings to us and our clients.”

Melissa Lawrence, chief executive of The Taylor Bennett Foundation, said there is still much work to be done to create more opportunities for young people to find out about careers in the industry and to empower them to reach their full potential.

“That’s why I’m delighted the foundation will be partnering with CDR on its Youth Possibility Programme, which focuses not just on ethnic diversity, but also socio-economic background."