Axon bolsters clinical studies leadership team

Elisabeth Mozel-Jury has been named vice-president, strategy and business development, for Axon’s clinical studies work, joining a transatlantic team running the practice.

She was formerly a director in the PR practice at Axon and brings two decades of healthcare strategy and communications expertise to the role. She has also worked in internal and external comms for German pharma business Merck Serono, and in the healthcare practice at National Public Relations in Toronto, Canada.

Based in Axon’s London office, Mozel-Jury joins managing partner Chuck Johnston, senior vice-president Shawn Patterson and stream lead Melissa Lewis, all based in Toronto, in the clinical studies leadership team.

“Liz brings a passion and energy, not to mention creative strategic thinking, to her work that is inspiring and empowering,” said Johnston. “With her new focus on Axon’s clinical studies offering, we will look to innovate and elevate our services in new ways, bringing diverse thinking to how we tackle our client challenges.

“As a transatlantic team, we work with our clients to provoke change in healthcare by elevating each trial communication touchpoint to achieve successful study completion.”

Mozel-Jury said: “Supporting the study experience for participants and their families, as well as study sites, has never been so important, with many studies facing challenges that are impacting completion.

“These delays can mean patients are waiting longer for the potentially life-changing – or, indeed, life-saving – healthcare advancements that result. I’m excited to help our clients to bring their science to life sooner and help improve the lives of patients.”

Established in 2002 and with offices in London, New York, Toronto and Copenhagen, Axon is part of Avenir Global, which also counts Hanover and Madano among its businesses.