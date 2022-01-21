Can Peacemaker bring sanity and civility to Twitter? Twitter Safety hopes so

SAN FRANCISCO: The team at Twitter Safety wants to make the social network a more peaceful place. So, who better to help than Peacemaker himself?

The vainglorious superhero — and sometimes villain — played by John Cena, believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people have to be killed. So Twitter Safety allowed him to pitch some ideas and caught them on video.

All of the ideas he pitched, however, already exist on Twitter. But he did suggest some…uh…interesting new names for the functions.

Pitch No. 1 from Peacemaker was for a way to “soft-block” people.

“If haters follow me, they can just tweet some unpeaceful bullshit,” he said. “We should come up with a way to remove them.”

Twitter already allows users to Remove Followers as relationships change over time.

Allowing @DCPeacemaker to join our team meetings to pitch his ideas has been. . . well. . .



Anyway, good news is we’ve already made a way to remove followers (or, you know, soft-block ‘em). pic.twitter.com/mFPhb5EouO — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 20, 2022

Peacemaker also pitched an idea for Twitter to enable a “simp mode” to “prevent unwanted simps” from replying to users. This is similar to Twitter’s Safety Mode setting, of course, but Twitter is trying to clear the simp mode label with legal.

Another pitch was for a way to only chat with “Proud Mom.” But Twitter already has a feature that enables users to decide who responds to posts through Conversation Settings.

The partnership between the social network and superhero celebrates of the premiere of HBO Max’s Peacemaker series and helps Twitter Safety encourage people on Twitter everywhere to be #AllInForPeace.