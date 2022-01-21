News

Edelman’s Judy John named Cannes Lions PR jury president

The festival is scheduled to return to an in-person event this June in France.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Edelman's Judy John will lead the PR jury in Cannes. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named Edelman global chief creative officer Judy John as PR Lions jury president for the 2022 edition of the festival. 

In 2019, Edelman named John as its first global chief creative officer as the firm pushed further into creative services. Previously, she was North America chief creative officer and Canada CEO at creative shop Leo Burnett, where she worked on the #LikeAGirl Super Bowl campaign for Always, Amazon’s first Super Bowl ad and Samsung’s first global Olympic campaign.  

Joining John are Mastercard global chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar as Creative Effectiveness Lions jury president; IPG Mediabrands global CEO Daryl Lee as Media Lions jury leader; and Ogilvy U.S.A. global executive creative director Mariana O'Kelly as Radio and Audio Lions jury president. 

The Creative B2B Lions category was added this year, with Paul Hirsch, global president and chief creative officer at Doremus set to be jury president of that category. 

Cannes Lions made the jury president announcement this week as it opened for entries.

This year is set to mark the return of the physical festival to Cannes from June 20 to 24 after the cancelation of the 2020 edition and a virtual event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Entries will be accepted “across Lions that represent the breadth and diversity of creative and effective work across the branded communications industry," according to Susie Walker, VP of awards and insight for the Lions. The festival came under fire last year for a perceived lack of diversity in the Roger Hatchuel Academy learning program.

