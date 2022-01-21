Samba TV hires Dallas Lawrence as head of communications and brand

SAN FRANCISCO: Roku’s Dallas Lawrence has joined Samba TV as SVP and head of communications and brand.

Lawrence started at the advertising and analytics platform on Wednesday, reporting to CMO Meredith Brace. In the global, newly created role, he is overseeing a team responsible for design, content and communications.

Samba TV provides viewership data for Internet-connected TVs to content programmers, publishers and advertising vendors.

Lawrence is elevating awareness for the products, services and capabilities that Samba TV brings to the market. He is also driving a broad-based education and awareness effort for marketers, advertisers and content owners about the new capabilities of connected TVs and their ability to partner and “get unrivaled access” to measurement, data and insights.

“I am thrilled I get to play a supportive role telling the Samba TV story but also shining a light on the future of TV and consumer engagement that we are building for the connected TV marketplace,” said Lawrence.

Most recently, Lawrence was head of comms for Roku’s platform business, which includes streaming, the advertising business, content distribution and partnerships and The Roku Channel. He led all programming communications, comms for the acquisition of Quibi, the rebranding to Roku Originals and the launch of 50-plus original programs in 2021, Lawrence said.

Lawrence also led distribution communications, including disputes with Peacock and HBO Max and the most visible dispute with YouTube where he was point person on the global competition communications aspects, he said.

Lawrence, a member of PRWeek’s 2013 40 Under 40 class, started at Roku in May 2020; his last day at the company was January 14.

Previously, he was chief communications and brand officer for programmatic advertising technology company OpenX, chief communications officer at adtech firm Rubicon Project and VP of corporate affairs at Mattel. Lawrence also worked at agencies Burson-Marsteller, now known as BCW, and Levick, and in President George W. Bush’s administration.

In November, Samba TV filed paperwork to raise $75 million through an initial public offering.