BerlinRosen secures investment from private equity firm O2 Investment Partners

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen has received a growth investment from private equity firm O2 Investment Partners.

This is the first anchor investment in the communications and advertising marketplace for the Midwest-based private equity firm.

BerlinRosen was the right choice for investment as it successfully anticipates shifts in culture reshaping the marketplace, said Sean Darin, VP at O2.

"At O2, we invest in companies that have a culture of seeking innovation as key to sustainable growth, and we are thrilled to partner with the entire BerlinRosen team to build on their industry-leading approach to communications and realize their significant potential across their expanding team and client base," Darin said in a statement.

With the investment, BerlinRosen can rapidly accelerate its growth and continue to forward-invest and scale its employee base while pursuing opportunities for organic and inorganic growth in new verticals, geographies and services.

"We are taking an expansive approach led by what clients need to effectively understand, reach and move their audience to take action - from deeper investments in data and analytics to brand strategy, expanded creative studio and more," said Jonathan Rosen, BerlinRosen principal and cofounder, in a statement.

BerlinRosen also plans to help clients put programmatic rigor behind their ESG commitments and help them develop and deepen meaningful programs to make an impact by looking at consulting around ESG program development.

"In a world where everything is regulatory, we will seek to continue to invest in public affairs services in Washington and state capitals across the country," Rosen said.

In Fall 2021, Mozilla Corporation selected BerlinRosen as its U.S. agency of record, impressed with the agency's experience with tech and track record of social justice.