Guto Harri joins Downing Street – right person at right time, or an odd choice?

Guto Harri (pictured) was named as 10 Downing Street's communications director on Saturday, two days after his predecessor, Jack Doyle, and three other senior government aides quit amid the fallout from recent scandals. Steve Barclay, the strongly pro-Brexit Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has also been named as Johnson's new chief of staff.

It's understood other senior communctions figures were approached about taking on the comms director role. Among those is believed to be Will Walden, Edelman’s senior counsel for strategic communications in EMEA and a former comms advisor to Johnson. PRWeek understands Walden had been approached about returning on two occasions recently, but is thought to have told No. 10 he wasn’t interested.

Former BBC journalist Harri – who becomes the sixth comms director at Downing Street in less than six years – worked with the Prime Minister as his spokesman and director of external affairs during Johnson's time as London Mayor from 2008 to 2012.

Harri later joined News UK as director of comms and corporate affairs during the fallout from the phone hacking scandal, leaving in 2015 for media company Liberty Global. More recently he was a senior advisor at Hanover Communications and board director at Hawthorn Advisors.

Former colleagues and associates have spoken warmly of Harri and supported the appointment.

Hanover chief executive Charles Lewington told PRWeek: "Guto has his work cut out, but I can think of no more persuasive advocate for the Boris that the country elected with an 80-seat majority. He knows his foibles only too well, having worked with the man for four years at City Hall, but also his human strengths – generosity of spirit, a passion to deliver change, an ability to connect to ordinary people through language and love of a hard hat photo-call."

Nick Williams, managing director, issues and public affairs, at BCW, said: "Having worked with Guto when he first made the move into consultancy after 18 years at the BBC, I saw at first hand the knowledge and experience that he possessed. That experience in consultancy was very short-lived before the newly elected Major of London, one Boris Johnson, persuaded him to join him at City Hall.

"Since then Guto has certainly been in the deep end of a number of major issues. All of this will be needed for the biggest communications fight of his career. His extensive experience of both the media but also wider communications will ensure that Guto is extremely well placed for this role. More importantly, he has nerves of steel and sound judgment, both politically and from a comms perspective. His great humour, ability to galvanise people behind him and energy to do so is also matched by his confidence as an experienced communicator, and one who is not afraid to speak his mind; whether that is to the PM or any of his opponents."

Some journalists and politicians also suggested Harri is a good hire by Johnson.

Really good news that @Guto_Harri is going to @10DowningStreet - he has a great understanding of comms and knows how to work with @BorisJohnson — Lord Moylan (@danielmgmoylan) February 5, 2022

Steve Barclay is a terrific choice for chief of staff.

And Guto Harri knows how to get the best out of the PM.

Is Boris Johnson getting his act together? — Christopher Hope�� (@christopherhope) February 5, 2022

Think those who’ve been furiously insisting that nobody of any talent would in their right mind take a job at No 10 horror show now have somewhat been proved wrong, both Steve Barclay and Guto Harri are excellent appointments — Sherelle Jacobs (@Sherelle_E_J) February 5, 2022

Lot of talk that @BorisJohnson wouldn’t be able to get top talent. But @Guto_Harri is a proper grown up, hugely experienced - and knows his master: strengths and weaknesses https://t.co/UuOiNlbQqW — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) February 5, 2022

Criticism

However, some commentators have questioned Harri's appointment, seeing as he has been critical of the PM in recent years. The comms pro told BBC Radio 4's The Week in Westminster programme in 2018 that Johnson would be a "hugely divisive figure" if he were to become Prime Minister.

Appearing on Newsnight last month, Harri described the stream of stories on the scandal over lockdown parties at Downing Street as "toxic" and said nobody seemed to be "getting a grip" on the situation.

Boris Johnson’s former adviser @Guto_Harri says “the problem at the moment is nobody seems to be getting a grip.”

In a Telegraph article in November 2020, Harri described the comms strategy during the pandemic as a "masterclass in incompetence".

Harri also differs strongly from his now-boss on Brexit, describing leaving the EU as "a catastrophic act of self-harm for the UK".

Harri made the national news last summer when he left his role as a presenter on GB News after taking the knee against racism on the channel. Senior figures in Johnson's Government have shown to be less keen on the anti-racism gesture. Home Secretary Priti Patel had earlier said football fans had a right to boo the England football team for taking the knee.

One former senior government comms source told PRWeek: “Guto’s appointment reveals that, perhaps unsurprisingly, the PM is struggling to attract high-calibre talent. Instead he is having to go back to someone who has been publicly very critical of him, who he has previously discarded and considered not good enough to work in No. 10.

“It also does not bode well that Guto’s first act has been to engage in a public spat with Mr Johnson’s nemesis Dominic Cummings [see tweet below]. In the act of a simple tweet he has revealed he is rather thin-skinned and has a desire to be part of the story – meaning his tenure, like the PM’s, is unlikely to be a long one.”

Hanover's Lewington gave a counter argument: "Unlike many other Boris supporters, [Harri] has been one of the few commentators prepared to defend him on the media through thick and thin. Dominic Cummings should look at all his TV interviews over many years rather than just one. Guto may have voted Remain, but Brexit is done, and Boris needs to hire the best in the business to build his reputation back better."

Another PR professional who knows Johnson and Harri well said: “Of those willing to try to rescue the PM, Harri is a logical choice. They know each other well, and even though he’s been away for a decade they have kept lines open. He’s a grown-up, and Johnson needs grown-ups. The PM won’t give a fig about Harri’s public criticism of him in recent years. The only thing that matters – the acid test – is whether Harri can get Johnson to listen. On that the jury’s out.”

"Guto Harri’s appointment is an interesting one to watch as he’s clearly willing to do things differently," said Sonia Khan, associate director at Cicero/AMO, who has worked in various comms and special advisor roles in central government. "He’s already shown he won’t take criticism of him or his new boss lightly and this ‘rapid rebuttal’ approach has worked before.

"We saw it work well under Tony Blair when his powerbase was strong but less well as popularity slips away. We’ll have to wait to see the full impact for Johnson but a communications revamp is needed if he is to reset his premiership and ensure his flagship policies land with the public and press."

Other commentators have questioned the appointment or expressed surprise:

Guto Harri appointed as director of communication at Downing Street. Last time he made the news was last year following his resignation from GB News after “taking the knee”on a live broadcast. Somehow can't see this helping a beleaguered PM. — Gordon Blackburn (@gordonblackburn) February 5, 2022

Was surprised by this. Guto Harri knows: (1) that Boris Johnson believes rules are for others and not him and (2) won't change his behaviour for others.

I wonder what he thinks he can achieve - or maybe, give the state of things, doesn't feel he has too much to lose? https://t.co/ngjr8kyo4b — Tony Langham (@TonyLangham) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, some have speculated what the appointment might mean for the Government's comms priorities:

Guto Harri also left GB News after a dispute with the channel for taking the knee on air.



The so-called ‘culture war’ may soften under his communication style. https://t.co/NqV6o0toVj — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) February 5, 2022

Boris Johnson’s new director of comms, Guto Harri, was suspended by GB News for taking the knee on tele - he then left the channel completely because of their response



So, his hiring is an interesting move by a culture war PM, and a prime example of how changeable he is pic.twitter.com/bHtvK7nqc2 — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) February 5, 2022

Jack Doyle resigned on Thursday, four months after succeeding James Slack as comms director. Doyle was reported to have told staff that recent weeks in Downing Street had “taken a terrible toll on my family life”. He was personally implicated in the Partygate scandal, with reports that he attended an alleged Christmas party in Downing Street during lockdown in December 2020.

In her resignation letter released last week, former Downing Street policy chief Munira Mirza criticised Johnson’s untrue claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile while director of public prosecutions.

Timeline: 11 years of Downing Street comms directors

Guto Harri (Feb 2022-) – the former Boris Johnson aide and experienced PR professional takes the top comms role as the administration deals with multiple crises.

Jack Doyle (Apr 2021-Feb 2022) – the ex-Daily Mail journalist, who was promoted from deputy comms director, departed last week alongside three other senior government aides.

James Slack (Jan 2021-Apr 2021) – another former Daily Mail journalist, Slack left Downing Street to return to his previous profession, joining The Sun as deputy editor-in-chief.

Lee Cain (Jul 2019-Dec 2020) – tipped for the chief of staff role in late 2020, Cain, who was formerly head of broadcast for the Vote Leave campaign, resigned amid a reported rift with Boris Johnson’s then-fiancée, Carrie Symonds. After leaving, Cain set up his own agency, Charlesbye.

Sir Robbie Gibb (Jul 2017-Jul 2019) – the former editor of the BBC's Daily and Sunday Politics shows, and executive editor of the broadcaster's Andrew Marr Show and This Week, Gibb served under Prime Minister Theresa May following the general election in 2017. He later joined comms agency Kekst CNC as a senior adviser.

Katie Perrior (Jul 2016-Apr 2017) – the Conservative Party comms stalwart was brought in by Theresa May when she became Prime Minister, and stood down following May's snap general election call. Perrior rejoined iNHouse, the agency she co-founded in 2006.

Sir Craig Oliver (Feb 2011-Jul 2016) – the former controller of BBC Global News spent more than five years under David Cameron in Downing Street – a long stint by recent standards – and led comms for the campaign to keep Britain in the EU. Departing No. 10 after the referendum, he later joined Teneo as a principal, leaving last year for Finsbury Glover Hering.